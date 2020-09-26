The “Alabama Swamp” consists of two state Wildlife Management Areas and the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. The three units together cover just over 19,000 acres; the Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area contains 2,500 acres, the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area contains 5,684 acres and the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge contains 10,828 acres. These areas have become very attractive to those of us who enjoy nature, drawing thousands of folks every year to see its marvels.
Before the area was designated for wildlife, there existed the Oak Orchard Swamp (Alabama Swamp), which was created by a natural barrier across Oak Orchard Creek. It consisted of a outcropping of dolomite limestone at Shelby Center that resisted the cutting action of the creek and created a huge wetland upstream. Although the spring flooding created a swamp the water level dropped afterwards, leaving little good waterfowl nesting habitat.
The acquisition of land for the Oak Orchard WMA started in the early 1940s and by 1948 work was underway to create many miles of dikes and water control structures that would establish more permanent marshes.
In 1957 the idea to develop the Tonawanda swamp area to the west was born and by 1958 development was started by New York State.
In 1958 the federal government also got in on the act and began to develop Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.
So, a lot time and money (much coming from the Pittman-Robertson 11% excise tax that hunters pay on their equipment and federal waterfowl stamps) was invested to develop the grand Alabama Swamp that we know today.
There is still a lot of time, work and money required to keep this great nature area strong.
One of the things that has to be done on a fairly regular basis is water draw-down of the various marshes. All marshes eventually get choked with unwanted vegetation and sediment. The muck on the bottom thickens and soon there is very little aquatic vegetation for nesting and feeding waterfowl. It essentially becomes a desert for wildlife.
Those of you who spent some time around the Iroquois refuge this summer probably noticed that the Cayuga Pool marsh (the one with the large overlook facing north off Route 77) had the water drawn off. This upset a lot of folks because it seemed like they were taking away habitat. This of course was done after the nesting season ended, and to be honest it looked terrible. However, what waterfowl were raised there were able to go to other nearby marshes to finish raising their young.
If you stopped by that overlook recently you saw that the “bare” bottom is now thick with vegetation, mostly smart weed, which is a top notch waterfowl food. The marsh will be refilled by next spring's migration and, mark my words, you will want to be there to see the show put on by the migrating birds.
Other marshes around the state and federal areas are also drawn down periodically to rejuvenate them.
Recently I had the opportunity to watch a very special draw-down on one of the oldest and original marshes: Windmill Marsh at the Oak Orchard WMA. This marsh has not been drawn down since ... longer than I can remember, and it had gotten so clogged with waterlilies that no open water was visible on its 200-plus acres. It was basically useless to wildlife such as herons, egrets, eagles and the like.
This has been the marsh's condition for about six years, not only because of a lack of funds but also because Windmill is a very unusual marsh. Oak Orchard Creek runs alongside it and the water control structure that controls the marsh's water level drains into the creek. When they try to drain it the marsh water often runs back in through this structure to keep it flooded. Over the years all the vegetation and animal matter clogged the whole marsh, so badly that it has been impossible to drain it so it could rejuvenate itself.
Once this costly and major project finally got funding, the work took only three days to do (but a lot of planning first), and already there has been a major improvement.
Join me next week when I walk you through amazing way this marsh was finally drained.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
