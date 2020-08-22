Back in the early 2000s I got a yellow Labrador puppy to replace the yellow Lab we lost a few years earlier. She was seven weeks old and came from good lines. Lots of time was spent with Amy while she was growing up, much of it being “fun” training. She was a really smart gal and picked up on things quickly, which made her a pleasure to have around.
How smart? I think she could count higher than I could. She always accompanied me to camp and all I had to say was, “Pack your bag, we are going to camp,” and Amy got really excited. She would jump and run around the house like she was actually looking for things to put in her “bag.” In fact, once she knew we were going, she automatically would grab my boots and take them to the van without being told.
It is a funny deal because once we got to camp, she got the boots out and took them into the cabin without being told. She always got a biscuit for doing that, but then she put a new twist to it. After she got her treat she would take the boots back out to the van again, her thought being she should get another biscuit. We had to work on breaking that habit!
After the “boot deal” she would check things around the outside of the cabin and then head to the pond to check the temperature of the water.
Amy was a great Lab and companion; she minded well and seldom disappointed me. If I went out to spray Round Up and did not want her around the area being sprayed, I told her to stay at the cabin and she did so until I returned.
Sometimes she would ride on the back of the ATV when I was mowing, but other times she would wait at the cabin. When I was mowing out of sight of the cabin she would periodically come to check on me, especially if I stopped for some reason.
When she had a pill to take, she was told “Take your pill” and she would come over to me and take it out of my hand without hesitation.
Amy loved to retrieve and had a dummy she always wanted thrown for her. Sometimes she would leave it some place away from the cabin because she got distracted while carrying it around. Later, when I asked her “Where is your dummy?” she would look off with kind of a blank stare. She was of course thinking where she had it last. Then suddenly she would remember and take off to wherever she left it and bring it back.
When we would go for a swim she would not leave the dock area until I dove in and came back up. Even if her dummy was thrown out in the pond and she started for it, she would return the dock if she thought I was diving in first. It was like she didn’t trust my ability to dive into the water and come back up.
If something was lost or misplaced Amy would help me look for it. She knew the difference between my wallet, my cell phone and a host of other things I was constantly losing, and she brought it back to me when she found it.
When my legs were sore at the end of the day I would lay on the couch to elevate them. All I had to say was “my legs are sore” and Amy would jump up onto the couch, lay between my legs and rest her head on my belly. This warmed my femoral arteries and made my legs feel much better.
Amy never would have made a good field trial retriever, though. The object at these trials is for the dog to take the straightest line for a retrieve. Amy studied where the dummy had landed in the pond and then decided the quickest way to get it. Sometimes this meant running to the other side of the pond before diving in (she knew could run faster than she could swim). However, she was still a champion in my book.
For about three years a ruffed grouse befriended me and often followed me around, even coming into my in cabin. I told Amy, “don't hurt him, he is a friend,” and she was always careful around him. Sometime I will have to tell you about that old grouse and Amy; he was quite a character.
Amy lived for 15 years before I was forced to have her put down but those years were filled with great times and joy. It was a very sad and hard thing to do for my family and I still get wet eyes when I think about her.
My wife had Kay, a Jack Russell, and when she passed I of course became Kay's constant companion. I would love to get another Lab puppy but not with Kay still around, so I will wait — but at 16 years old and still acting like a puppy, it will probably be awhile.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
