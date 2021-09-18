Notice how the days are getting shorter and there are not as many hummingbirds around? Some wildlife species, like Caspian terns and ospreys, have already left the area and headed south for the winter. Soon there will be many kinds of waterfowl moving through the Alabama Swamp and other large water areas as they migrate from the north.
There are some late-blooming wild flowers like the New England aster and jewel weed, but the cardinal flowers and cup plant flowers are spent, leaving us without their brilliant, standout colors. Temperatures are also noticeably cooler and soon the trees will be putting on their grand display of fall colors.
This coming of autumn also brings something that many look forward to and is driven by an old instinct within us: hunting and trapping.
Once, I was an avid hunter and trapper. Although I gave up trapping back in the late 1970s, waterfowl hunting was still strong in my blood, but that passion also waned as I took on other responsibilities and interests. I hunted deer with great enthusiasm, with both the bow and gun, until about four years ago, when I struggled with physical problems and the loss of my wife while I was hunting at my cabin in the Southern Tier.
However, my enthusiasm for the great outdoors and all its beauty and mystery still runs strong. I now “feed” that urge to be out there with my camera. My old skills as a hunter and trapper have helped me tremendously as a nature photographer and I’m amazed how much more I have learned about nature in recent times.
For those who still hunt, the seasons are already underway or getting close.
Early goose season started Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 26.
A new, early hunt for antler-less deer (using firearms) started Sept. 11 and continues through Sunday in Wildlife Management units 9A, 9F, 8A, 8G, 8N, 8F and 8J.
Early bowhunting deer season runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19, then a late season is in effect from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21 and from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The regular firearms season runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 12; and the muzzleloading season for deer runs from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. (Sounds pretty complicated to me, I think you better take your calendar and the New York Hunting and Trapping Guide along with your weapon when you go.)
An early bear season runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19, and then a late bow and muzzleloading season is in effect from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21. Crossbow bear season runs from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19. (Again, bring a calendar and the hunting guide ...)
Several other seasons start on Oct. 1: Turkey, which continues through Oct. 14; grouse, rabbit and squirrel, in effect until Feb. 28; and pheasant, which remains open until Dec. 31.
The waterfowl seasons run as such:
Duck — Youth days, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3; regular, Oct. 16 to Nov. 7 and again from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2.
Regular goose — Oct. 23 to Nov. 7 and then again from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2 in the West Central Region. (The dates in the south region are Oct. 23 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 25 to Jan. 13)
Woodcock — Oct. 1 to Nov. 14.
Crow — Opened Sept. 1 and continues through March 31, on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays only. (Don’t ask me why only those days, as even a conservation officer I asked couldn’t tell me!)
Snipe, rails and gallinules — Sept. 1 to Nov. 9.
I won’t get into the various trapping seasons today, but I will mention that fox and coyote can be hunted from Oct. 25 through Feb. 15.
I hope you have as much fun hunting this year as I did trying to figure out the dates, areas, weapons and species for the year. I don’t remember it being all this complicated.
Fall is a great time to be in the great outdoors whether you’re hunting, photographing or just observing. It’s cooler and it’s a whole new “stage” with some great beauty and new challenges. Don’t miss it!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.