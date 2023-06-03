It looks like a crow but it’s a bit bigger and its beak is bigger, too. Plus, the tail of a raven is wedge-shaped whereas a crow’s looks more squared off. The difference is seen quite easily when either bird is silhouetted against the sky.
A closer view shows the raven’s beak looks like a “Roman” nose.
Probably the easiest way to tell a raven from a crow is by its flight pattern. A crow’s flight usually consists of a steady flopping of the wings while a raven routinely soars and glides like a hawk. Ravens often engage in “barrel rolls” and tumbles and even fold their wings and plummet like a skydiver; they’re playful characters.
The calls of these two birds are also quite different. A high, distant flying raven will usually give away his ID with his loud, guttural croak. The crow, of course, gives the familiar “caw, caw” call in various versions.
The raven does have a larger variety of calls that are much louder. Sometimes it sounds like a person talking in the distance, or there’s a metallic ring to the call. Ravens are mimics and can sometimes imitate a human voice very well. They can also mimic other birds and animals. Pet ravens have been known to imitate a motorcycle being revved, a flushing urinal, radio static and a car horn.
The raven is an intelligent bird that seems to have the ability to reason. Bernd Heinrich has done extensive research on both captive and wild ravens. In his book, Mind of the Raven, he tells of many experiments done with these birds that show how they can figure things out. In one instance he put out donuts, which a pet raven had never seen before. The raven didn’t take just one donut; first it pushed its bill through one before picking up another with its bill tip and flying off.
Ravens are basically meat eaters and carrion is a large part of their diet. In fact they seem to have a close relationship with large predators such as wolves, bears and cougars. They will keep tabs on these predators and share in a kill. They are of course unable to kill large prey themselves, and are not equipped to tear through tough hide, so they stay close to these animals and clean up the remains.
Like the crow, the raven will feed on garbage and a large variety of smaller prey such as frogs, bird eggs and nestlings, mice, insects, fruit, berries and seeds. Because of its powerful bill it will also take small mammals such as squirrel and rabbit.
A unique habit of the raven is its stashing of food. It will dig a small hole in the ground, or snow, and hide food inside. It also makes “false” caches, apparently designed to reduce pilferage by other ravens.
Ravens often are solitary, commonly traveling in pairs or small groups. In his studies Heinrich has proven that there are strong relationships among siblings or members of small groups.
This “large crow” is slow to reach sexual maturity and although it may mate at the age of three, it also may not do so until the age of seven. The raven has a long life span and has been known to live 50 years in captivity.
So, are there ravens on the Niagara Frontier? I have seen them occasionally at my camp in the Southern Tier, but not so much around here. That is changing, however. Occasionally I will spot one overhead, and there was a pair nesting on the Orleans County Courthouse for several years, but the constant tearing down of the nest by maintenance personnel finally drove them off.
Ravens like to nest on rock ledges but will use telephone poles, bridges, utility towers, trees, billboards ... and in at least one case that I knew of, a silo. Sticks are the nest construction material and the bowl is lined with dry grass, bark strip, moss and animal hair. The same nests are usually used every year and are reinforced each year, which leads to huge stick nests.
My recent interest in ravens has come via a lady friend who resides near a series of utility towers and has been seeing a pair in that area. After describing their calling and physical characteristics to me I figured they had to be ravens. Then, about a week ago, when I went to her home to pick her up for a dinner engagement, I saw two birds circling high in the sky, grabbed my field glasses and confirmed they were ravens. Based on my friend’s descriptions of their behavior, and the fact they’re staying in the area, I’m hopeful that what we are seeing is bonding activity and maybe in the next year or so those ravens could be nesting in one of the utility towers. The opportunity to photograph that would be great!
Meanwhile, if you know of any raven nests, or have been seeing ravens in your area, give me a call as I would like to keep tabs on them.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
