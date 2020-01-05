They show up in our area in the winter about every three to five years, but not many of them. The snowy owl is a beautiful bird that normally lives way up the Arctic, coming down to the United States during times when its normal food source is low.
In their home range, the snowy owl's diet consists of lemmings, ground squirrels and hares. When these species are down in their cycles, the snowy owl will turn towards ground-nesting feathered prey: ducks, ptarmigan and sometimes a goose.
The snowy owl prefers open areas. In its normal range there are no trees, thus when down here they are often seen perched on fence posts, telephone poles, the ground or other exposed resting places to take advantage of the higher perches for hunting and resting.
The snowy owl is big (24 inches tall with a five-foot wingspan) and almost pure white with dark spotting. The female has more spots than the male and thus appears darker. Eventually older males will turn almost pure white. Their heads are round without ear tufts and are set off with the typical yellow owl eyes.
These owls are daytime hunters, which is lucky for us because it makes them more visible when they are visiting. They usually live 10 years or more in the wild and have been know to live 28 years in captivity.
This owl lives on the tundra in the Arctic and nests on the ground, with the female doing all the incubation of three to 11 eggs. The male does all the hunting to provide food for the family while the female tends the nest and young until they are able to move from the nest area. Both parents are very aggressive at defending the nest and have been known to drive wolves away.
In the tundra, snowy owls hunt by soaring, as they search mostly for small rodents. Their main food supply is the lemming, a small rodent that looks much like a large mouse with long fur and a short tail. When the lemming population is high, the owls remain in the tundra all winter. However, every few years this rodent population hits a low and raising young is a problem for the owl. In fact the adults may not even nest if the food supply is low.
In years when the lemming population is low, the owls will migrate south into Canada and northern areas of the United States including New York state. In 2014 there was a great influx and I had the opportunity to photograph a number of them as well as work with a friend who traps and bands these owls.
This year may be a good year for them as a few have already showed up in our end of the state. One was recently seen at the Genesee Airport in Batavia and several have been seen in the Buffalo area, near airports and the Erie County Basin.
If you hear of a snowy owl in our area, take the time to go see it; they are a beautiful bird not often seen. Remember to not “crowd” the bird if trying to get photos, as that may cause them to fly — and that not only wastes their energy, it also takes away the chance for others to see him.
A word of caution to anyone who may have a snowy owl hanging around their area: Rats and mice that have been poisoned will travel out from buildings and, if eaten by Snowy, they will eventually kill the bird. So, please, back off on the poison until the bird leaves the area.
If you see any snowy owls this winter, please contact me, as there are those who are trapping and banding them in order to learn more about this winter visitor.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
