It seems that every time we turn around some non-native species is being introduced into our countryside. This is especially true in the Alabama Swamps.
Some non-native species have been introduced unintentionally, such as Phragmites, a tall (10 to 15 feet), slender but thick-growing reed grass that flourishes around marshes and ditches. It is thought to have been introduced to this country in the 18th century, via seeds in the ballast of ships from Europe (soil was used as ballast and then dumped at the destination).
Phragmites seemed to be a slow spreading species, but left unattended it eventually spread across the country. It is now a common species in this area and very undesirable, as it provides little food or cover for native mammals and birds. It also crowds out many important native plant species such as cattail. Getting rid of Phragmites is difficult and expensive.
• • •
Another invasive species I have noticed locally in recent years is Eurasian watermilfoil, which also came here from across the Atlantic Ocean in the early 1900s via ballast. In recent years it has heavily infested the waters in Ringneck Marsh at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge; at present there is a heavy mat of it across three quarters of the marsh. It is spread by boats and other water related equipment such as fishing gear from other contaminated waters.
Watermilfoil crowds out native species, ruins waters for fishing and other activities and has very few benefits for wildlife. Like Phragmites it is difficult to control once established. Whatever the plan is for it on Ringneck Marsh, I do not know, but it seems to me to be past the point of control. It appears to not have spread to other marshes in the Alabama Swamps but water birds such as great blue herons, great egrets and geese could possibly spread it.
• • •
Multiflora rose was introduced from Japan in the mid 1860s as root stock for grafted ornamental rose cultivars. The spread of multiflora rose increased in the 1930s, after it was introduced by the U.S. Soil Conservation Service for use in erosion control and as living fencing, or natural hedge, to confine livestock thanks to its habit of growing in thick, bushy clumps that are covered with sharp thorns. Multiflora rose was also found to provide effective habitat and cover protection for pheasant, northern bobwhite and cottontail rabbit, as well as food (berries) for some wildlife. In addition, planted on highway median strips, it provided crash barriers and reduced headlight glare from oncoming traffic. Soil Conservation promoted its mass distribution, then soon discovered its extensive, invasive growth was a problem on pasture lands and fallow fields.
Multiflora rose is now ranked among the top invasive plant species in the northeastern area by the U.S. Forest Service. Of course it is common in the Alabama Swamps now, but the state Department of Environmental Conservation is taking steps to get it under control. DEC personnel, led by local Wildlife Technician Denise Appleby, have been cutting and applying herbicide. It’s another invasive species that’s difficult to control but an effort is being made to do so.
• • •
An invasive species that showed up in the state-managed Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area about five years ago was the mile-a-minute plant. It’s quite plentiful in the Long Island area but very few spots are reported on the western end of the state. Mile-a-minute is a serious threat to native vegetation, which it can actually destroy just because it’s so aggressive. It’s a vigorous, barbed vine that smothers other herbaceous plants, shrubs and even trees by growing over them. Its very name describes its growth best: up to six inches per day.
Because mile-a-minute does not need any pollinators to produce viable seeds, it will become a major problem if not stopped. Its ability to flower and produce seeds over a long period (June through October) makes mile-a-minute a prolific seeder with seeds that can be viable for up to six years and can germinate at staggered intervals.
With persistent destruction since it was found in the Oak Orchard WMA, local DEC personnel are proud to announce it’s gone, as in eradicated, but they’re continuing to monitor for it.
Although there has been some success controlling the invasion of non-native species, there are hundreds more out there and I’m afraid we are not going to be able to handle them all. A good example is the emerald ash borer, which has destroyed most ash trees, as everyone can see while driving in the region.
• • •
One other thing: Water levels are low in the marshes due to drought or because of drawdowns to rejuvenate them. Birders, photographers and hikers, please know that no water around the edges does not mean they’re safe to walk. Those areas are like quicksand; if you get sucked in, it’s almost impossible to get out without help.
