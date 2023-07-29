Nature pulls off a lot of unique feats that we often don’t see because we’re in a hurry. As a nature photographer I spend a lot of time watching and waiting, thus I get the opportunity to see some of these feats.
Take, for instance, the osprey, which I have photographed a lot in recent years. The restoration project done at the Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area in the early 1990s made the return of this bird to the area a huge success, and today there are quite a few nesting pairs. One seen easily is at the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area, along Route 77 just west of the Cayuga Pool Overlook. (Unfortunately this area is dangerous, for observers, due to heavy traffic and not enough road shoulder.)
In the past I concentrated my efforts on ospreys’ nest building and bringing fish back to the nest to feed the young. This past spring I made the effort to capture the actual catching of fish by ospreys. This is never easy; sometimes they’re just too far away, or they make the catch on the other side of some vegetation, such as cattails.
As is often the case with nature photography, my camera revealed some things that my eyes missed.
The camera can capture almost eight frames per second if I hold the shutter down. I did that whenever an osprey got close to the water surface in pursuit of a fish. Even with that camera speed, it is surprising how much I did not see.
The camera informed me that most times, ospreys go completely under water. To the naked eye it doesn’t look that way, but they do, and I was surprised by the number of times they do. And when they spot a fish, they go into a dive and hit the water with their huge talons open right in front of them, and wings back. There’s a huge splash, and if they’re successful, they come out with a fish. The head comes up out of the water first and then the wings are used to “push” them off the water and eventually get airborne.
Remember, the osprey’s feathers are soaked from going underwater and now it has to carry the extra weight of the fish too. Once off the water, the bird sort of pauses in mid-flight and shakes its whole body to throw off that water. Sometimes these fish are quite large, so it is amazing, to me, how the osprey is able to get airborne again.
Another amazing thing I observed one fall involved some beavers I was photographing. The beavers had been “booted” out of their pond and house by a farmer clearing the land. They began to build a new house on the bank of a dike on a nearby pond. The only problem was it had been dry and this pond was just about dried up except for one shallow channel, only a few feet deep and maybe five feet wide. The beavers would swim from the house, where the channel started, to an area at the other end where they cut down young poplars for food and house building.
Sometimes before I got to my blind or when leaving I would be within 10 feet of that channel. Now, if you spook a beaver, he will “slap” his big flat tail on the water to make a big splash and warn the other beavers. However, the beavers got used to me and most of the time they would just submerge before they got to me and swim under the water until they passed by. One of the adults looked to be about 45 pounds and yet when he “sunk” below the water there was no ripple, and when he passed by and resurfaced, there was hardly a disturbance of the water. I don’t know how such a big animal could swim in such swallow water without making a ripple, but it happened many times.
Another creature that shows some unusual activity is the Canada goose. These birds normally stay clear of humans, but watch out when they have a family of young ones! The gander especially can get very aggressive with any other creature that gets too near its nest or young ones. You can get a nasty bite, or get beaten with the gander’s wings, which have bone spurs at the elbow joint. Another cool thing I have seen adult geese do, when they’re on the water, is pretend they are not there. This happens generally when their goslings have gotten a bit older. They will lay with their necks and heads on the water and not move a muscle. Their hope seems to be that you will not notice them and just walk on by.
Deer will often remain motionless, too, if they think you do not see them, and let you pass by — but give any indication that you saw them and all you’ll see is that flagging white tail.
Yes, there are many amazing things that happen in nature that we miss because we are in a hurry or didn’t take time to really look. The next time you see wildlife, take the time to watch or disturb and you may be surprised by what you see and learn.
