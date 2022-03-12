Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers this afternoon. High around 25F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.