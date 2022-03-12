Last week was the start of spring, for me at least.
Resident geese began returning to the Alabama Swamp from the open waters along the Oak Orchard Creek and the Niagara River even though there were only a few small spots of open water in the swamp. I saw a pair of wood ducks, a few gadwalls, some mallards and a coot. Each day seemed to bring a few more species back. One day I was visiting with a friend and he suddenly pointed up and said, “Look, a turkey vulture!” Later in the week I spotted a few more, along with a few red-winged black bird — a sure sign that spring is just around the corner — and a few sandhill cranes.
Deer have been coming out into the open fields everywhere. In fact I saw more in the past couple of weeks than I've ever seen in late winter. I observed some big bucks that managed to survive the hunting season and, quite surprising to me, a number of does that had twin fawns with them. They must have done a great job steering the fawns out of danger last fall.
Eagles got down to business, and of the active nests that I monitor only one is not incubating. The pair not incubating yet are at Cayuga Pool. They have been hanging around the nest but as of this past Sunday they were not incubating. Both birds were on the nest that day, and one left and came back with talons full of grass, which they use to prepare the nest bowl for egg laying. Later, both birds left and did not return while I sat there watching the geese, pintails and swans come in. However, that evening I saw them mating, so something may happen yet.
• • •
Last week I counted 11 tundra swans and a few hundred geese packed into open water next to Route 77. They were close to the road and therefore a great photo op, so I waited nearby for good shots on two different mornings.
The first morning went great; I landed some great shots of incoming geese, once the birds got all excited and rushed from the far side of the open water toward me. This happened twice that day, and the first time I thought an eagle must have made a pass, but I didn't see one. Usually the geese flush into the air and scatter to the wind when an eagle swoops over. I didn't see an eagle the second time either, but I did spot a big male mink running along the bank. He busted out and crossed right in front of me at full throttle, giving me no chance to "shoot" him. Son-of-a-gun!
When I returned to that spot another morning, there were still a lot of geese on the water and, now, a few extra swans. There were also a lot more geese in the air and along the dike behind the open water. Eventually I began to notice a number of large groups of them rising up in panic over by the next marsh and a nearby field. I figure someone had spooked them by trying to put a “sneak” on them (with all those eyes watching for danger, it is usually a fool who tries this).
Then a bit later the mass of geese on that dike flushed in panic. Looking down the dike I saw the problem: a guy walking with a clipboard and field glasses (an avid birder, I suspect, seeing how many birds he could count).
Well, as he got closer, I got ready with the camera, knowing what was going to happen. All of the geese flushed wildly when they spotted him, heading right in my direction. My mind raced as I tried to single out geese in good flight positions. Then that mink ran by me again. With my camera already in hand, I got one good shot of him.
The swans were still there but on high alert, ready to flush. Suddenly they jumped and flew near me. Again my excitement peaked. After they all had flown off, I started to breathe normally again and watched the birder continue down the dike, flushing the rest of the birds on his way. It was a good situation for me, but not for the birds, as they needed to conserve their energy until there was enough of a thaw for them to feed in the fields.
I checked that spot again later in the day, that night and the next morning, but no birds returned. That's a shame, as a lot of folks driving by that spot would miss out on seeing that great mix of nature.
• • •
This past Sunday morning saw a big influx of migrating geese in the Cayuga Pool area. About 35 tundra swans also showed up, arriving in small groups. I returned in the evening and counted 56 swans, a good number of pintail ducks and, the greatest sight: An eagle swinging over them and flushing all the birds in that marsh. There had to be at least 1,000 birds in the air and the sound of alarmed geese was mind-boggling.
The warmth and high wind on March 6 should bring a lot more birds in. I'm making it a point to come out and see nature's show this weekend!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
