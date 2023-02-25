Here is a story about a drawn-out photo adventure that started during the second week of February and as of this writing is still going on.
The story begins with one of the oldest pairs of trumpeter swans in the area showing up with one of last year’s youngsters during a winter warm-up. The swans were staying in open water in one of the marshes and were well acquainted with me, as I have photographed a lot them in the past. I took a very slow approach to them and eventually they allowed me to get close enough for head shots.
A few days later there were about 15 swans in another nearby marsh, mostly tundra swans with a few trumpeters mixed in. Tundra swans come from tundra country up in the Arctic. They are smaller than trumpeter swans, weighing about 15 pounds versus 21 to 23 pounds, and their wing span is about 5-1/2 feet compared to big brother’s 6-1/2 feet. They usually show a yellow patch at the base of their beak whereas the trumpeter swan’s beak is solid black. The call of the tundra swan is kind of a “kwooo, kwooo” sound whereas the trumpeter gives out a loud, trumpet-type call.
Trumpeter swans did not exist in the Alabama Swamps, but about six years ago a male with yellow wing tags marked “K-93” showed up. He came from a swan introduction program in Canada. The following year he returned with a girlfriend and they have since nested and raised young here every year. Their offspring also return to this area every summer now. Tundra swans normally only pass through the area in early spring, while they’re headed back up north at the end of winter. This year has been different, maybe because of the mild conditions; they have come sooner and are hanging around.
Another few days later more tundras showed up, and later in the week there were more than 100 of them on the marsh.
There is a sprinkling of trumpeters mixed in but they seem to keep separated from the tundras.
I was out getting flight shots of the tundras Sunday morning as they were still here. They are leaving during the day to feed in surrounding fields and returning in the evening. This of course has been a super photographing adventure for me, getting out every morning and sometimes the evenings, no matter what the weather or light conditions are. I love photographing birds in flight, which is a challenge, and big birds like eagles, geese and swans really excite me.
A few mornings gave me good light conditions and the birds cooperated beautifully. Overcast days are a bit more challenging but I’m out there with my camera no matter what. Getting shots of those big white birds with their wings and bodies in the most flattering positions was my goal and much patience is required for that. In order to “catch them just right” a lot of shots must be taken and so I will be “weeding” through all these pictures for awhile.
My hearing is not so great but creatures like these swans calling usually key me into approaching birds. The same is true when they prepare to take off and here the hours of observation clue me into “get ready” mode.
All this time spent with these swans has taught me a lot about them, which also helps to clue me in on certain activities that provide neat photographs. Like when a small group arrives and lands in the water. They stay in a tight pack on the water for a brief time, face each other and start “talking” while extending heads and necks skyward and flapping their wings. It’s like, “Hey, great we made it!” Another sign of their intention to take off is their head movement and chattering, as if they’re saying, “Get ready guys, we are leaving!”.
Of course while waiting for some action shots I note a lot of other things going on. A mink scoots in and out of the cattails teasing me to get a good shot, which I never seem fast enough for. Geese are always on the move and when some get too close I cannot resist taking a shot, again hoping to catch the focus and wings just right. Ducks are also on the move and recently I have seen a few green-winged teals, some ring-necked ducks, mallards, a few black ducks and quite a few pintails.
Yes, spring does seem to be arriving early this year. Is this a result of “global warming” that folks are trying to shove down our throats, or just the unusually warm periods we have been experiencing, or evolution? I don’t really care why, I just want to be out there taking it all in. You should too. Being out in nature and observing all of its wonders is great for the soul. I don’t know whether the swans will be around when you read this, but there will be a lot of other “new” wildlife to see, so give it a shot.
