The weather has been improving and folks want to get out there and enjoy nature, but there are things to watch out for. Some of these things I have mentioned before, but reminders never hurt.
Ticks are becoming plentiful and with them can come Lyme disease, which can be very serious. The carriers are are called deer (black-legged) ticks because one of their hosts is the white-tailed deer. They eventually drop off the deer and look for other hosts, such as humans. Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed, which prolongs and worsens its effects. Several friends of mine have contracted Lyme disease and they are still paying the price long afterward: fever, headaches, fatigue and skin rash. Sure, it can be treated with oral antibiotics (if diagnosed correctly) but many times the symptoms last more than six months after the treatment is finished.
Deer ticks may be in the grass we walk on, or on the brush we bump up against, and so they hop aboard humans many times with us not aware they have done so. How to prevent ticks doing this to you?
For starters, you should be spraying some kind of tick repellent on your clothing when you’re outdoors. My favorite is Sawyer’s Permethrin spray, which can be found at most outdoor stores. It is sprayed on your clothing, not your skin, and is said to last up to six washings or 42 days. It repels and kills all kinds of little creatures including ticks, mosquitoes and chiggers. It is also good to spray on packs, tents and other gear that you maybe carrying. I set aside one set of pants and shirt that I have sprayed with Sawyer’s and this is my attire whenever I take my camera out for a walk.
Don’t think you are safe hiking on the dikes in the Alabama Swamps (deer spend a lot of time on the dikes in the evenings), or taking your dog for a walk, since your dog can pick up ticks and transfer them to you or your home. There is special medication for dogs and cats that will protect them and thus you, so, see your vet.
When you see a tick is attached to you, be very careful while removing it. You don’t want to break off the head, because the head left behind in skin can still transmit Lyme disease. Use tweezers carefully and slowly to lift the tick, gripping it next to your skin. A better method, if you’re outdoors a lot, is a device called ARCTICK, a $20 item at Walmart and some sporting goods stores that makes tick removal a breeze. It’s easily carried and is good insurance.
Poison ivy is prevalent out there and many folks seem uneducated to it. “Leaves of three, leave it be” is good advice but you can also get a rash from the vines before the leaves come out, or off your dog or tools that have collected the oil by rubbing up against it. The best idea is to learn what poison ivy looks like and avoid it at all costs. If you think you have gotten some of that toxic oil on you, the best thing to do is to wash hands, pets and clothing with Dawn dish soap to remove it as soon as possible. Wash several times!
There are a lot of raccoons out there now, too, because very few sportsmen are hunting or trapping them, and they are good sources of distemper and rabies. So, even though they are cute creatures and sometimes friendly, it is important that you avoid them and keep your pets away from them.
If you run into Canada geese with little ones, stay clear! They can be very aggressive in defending their goslings. Most folks don’t know they have a bone spur on the outer joint of their wings, and if you get whacked by them you will know it. They also have a good “bite.” In fact, they’re likely to grab you with that strong beak and the beat the hell out of you with those wing spurs.
Swans have the same “weapons” except they are bigger and stronger. I once knew a fellow who got his arm broken by an attacking swan.
Another danger to be aware of: snapping turtles crossing our road ways. This happens a lot when they are traveling to an area to lay their eggs or when a marsh is being drained for management purposes. The state Department of Environmental Conservation recommends stopping and getting them off the road; I say DON’T DO IT! These turtles have a very quick, long reach with those “snappers” and if you have never handled one before you should not attempt it; the turtle will probably end up going to the emergency room with you. Also, I have seen some dangerous situations on the roads as folks try to remove them. No need to get run over because of these baby-duck eaters!
One more thing: Turkey hunting season is open now, so wear florescent orange while you’re out there nature watching.
Back to swans, you may recall a trumpeter swan was raised in the Alabama Swamps a few years ago. He had a real crook in his neck about halfway down, which was the result of a snapping turtle attack when he was a little guy. He escaped with some broken vertebrae and survived. He sure looked weird flying. I named him “Crooked Neck” and photographed him quite a bit over the past few years.
Crooked Neck had been pairing up with another swan and I was looking forward to him nesting this year. However, hasn’t returned this spring with the other trumpeters and rumor has it that he was shot by someone with a small caliber rifle at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. If you have any information about this, please let Iroquois know about it.
