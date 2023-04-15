Back in the early to mid 1800s there were general spring or early summer gatherings, at various locations, put on by the fur companies at which trappers could sell their annual collections of fur and hides and replenish their supplies. These rendezvous were the high point of the trapper’s year; they were lively and all were allowed — free trappers, Indians, native trapper wives and children, traders and travelers. There were all kinds of activities such as target shooting, foot and horse races, shouting, trading, singing, dancing, story telling and just about any kind of excitement that the men could come up with. Sometimes things could get pretty wild, as the fur companies putting on these gatherings in order to collect furs from the trappers would haul in not just trapping supplies to sell but also whiskey.
These old rendezvous are still a tradition for sportsmen today. The goings-on may including fur trading, black powder events, contests such as knife and tomahawk throwing, primitive archery, the sale of general hunting and fishing equipment, cooking and the telling of “tall tales.” Some are large events, like the big hunting and fishing shows, fur auctions and taxidermy shows, but many are smaller affairs run by sportsman clubs and local sportsman groups who get together every year.
The smaller gatherings are what I enjoy and Tim and his father Bill Feldman have been hosting one in early April ever since 1991. Their rendezvous is held way back in the woods on Bill’s property, where a cabin, a shed and a pavilion all come in handy in inclement weather. A tractor and ATVs are used to shuttle folks back and forth from the road to the rendezvous. Young lads, just getting into outdoor sports, are often the ones who provide our transportation. The rendezvous is held rain, shine or snow; some years, deer hunting garments are the best attire. Everyone is accustomed to all outdoor conditions, however, so that is not a big factor.
There is no fur trading, although there is a group of coyote and fox hunters who do most of the work of the event. Some of the attendees are old friends and some are new but they all have a love of the outdoors and have great stories to tell. There are sportsmen who I look forward to seeing again every year and many who I don’t know but enjoy spending time with. Some are no longer with us, so we relay stories of adventures with them and miss their presence.
There are plenty of refreshments and folks bring lots of great food; food from the game and fish caught during the year that is made into special offerings such as jerky, sausages of all kinds, many other meat specialties and, of course, my favorite — perch. In fact you can pretty much find me hanging around that big deep fryer all the while I’m there (someone has to keep a constant eye on how the fish are turning out). This year 60 pounds of perch were deep fried.
At the barbecue pit, there’s always someone heating up the “specials,” and over at the cabin there’s a small overhang that shelters another signature item: a variety of homemade wines by “Ace” Caldwell. My favorite is pink catawba, and I try to hide it from the other guys.
When a plate of goodies is filled from the grill or deep fryer, someone grabs the plate and walks around among the guys offering samples. The young sportsmen that drove the ATVs to get us back into the woods also help to “deliver” the food. This is a great thing, especially for those of us who have “grown up” and have stiff and sore bodies and are sitting around telling stories. There was even a fellow walking around offering shots of some fine sipping whiskey that he had brought. Most of the time you have to get your own beverage or talk your buddy into retrieving a beer for you when he goes for another.
It’s hard to tell how many sportsmen show up, because guys come and go, some staying for an hour and others the whole day, but 50 or so sounds about right.
Sometimes there is a moment of silence and a quick word or two for a recently lost member of the group. I know what they will say about me: {em}“He sure liked the perch and the wine.”
This year’s rendezvous at the Feldman property was faced with a forecast of high winds and heavy downpours but Mother Nature spared us much of that. When I left, after about a four-hour visit, I found the wind howling and rain pouring at home. But when I talked to Tim the next day he said their luck held for the rest of the rendezvous. Mother Nature knows who the good guys are.
The bond between real outdoorsmen is strong here. What a great event it was this year. I’m already looking forward to next year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.