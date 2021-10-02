It won’t be long now before the beautiful colors of fall show up. If you get excited about the gorgeous display like I do, you can enjoy it twice every year, each time with a slightly different show. Leaves in the Adirondacks always peak before they do in Western New York. A trip up there on a weekend will show you a different display than what we see at this end of the state. The mountains set a different atmosphere and there are more conifers to provide a constant green backdrop for the beautiful colors of the hardwoods, around the last week of September.
If you watch the weather reports on TV, you'll get an idea what the color stage is in different areas of the state. For instance, in the Southern Tier, the peak is usually after the first week of October.
A sign that this color display is close at hand in Western New York is the change of wildflowers in bloom. The black-eyed Susans, daisies and musk mallows are starting to fade and have been replaced with goldenrod and the beautiful blue New England aster. Unlike many wildflowers, the New England aster is native to this country. Its numerous blue or lavender daisy-type flowers, with their yellow center discs, are bunched at the ends of branches atop very strong stems that sometimes reach five feet in height. New England aster can be found in damp meadows, along the edges of marshes, roads and woods where it can get full sunlight. It is easy to transplant, will come up every year and looks great growing in masses. Take time to look closely at this beautiful late summer flower that is so common and often overlooked.
Usually a dry summer gives us a more colorful fall than if it has been wet. Of course it may also cause the leaves to drop early. Other conditions that may cause colors to vary from year to year are temperature and the amount of sunlight. Warm daylight temperatures and cool evenings (under 45 degrees but not freezing) favor more color, especially reds. A late, wet spring can delay the color changing process in the fall as well. Weather plays a big part in the fall “show.”
So what causes these color changes? Many folks think “Jack Frost” is responsible for the fall color but in reality frost will inhibit the pigment that produces the various shades of red. Actually those colors are always there but are masked by the green hue of chlorophyll pigment during the summer. In the fall, daylight decreases and temperatures drop, causing the chlorophyll to break down and thus expose the other colors.
As a rule, maples give out reds, oranges and yellows, aspens, hickory and birch will show yellow and most oaks are brownish but will sometimes be a dark red.
The leaves themselves begin to fall from the trees when a layer of cells forms at the base of the leaf stalk. This causes the tissues to weaken at this point allowing the leaf to drop. This is why we sometimes see leaves falling like snow when there is no wind.
I always look forward to the fall foliage as it can be a breath-taking experience to witness. Of course some years are better than other so it is always a different “show.” Naturally this is a great time for photographing and I have been known to spend a lot of time recording Mother Nature's art work.
Those of you who enjoy photographing the fall colors should try to do so early in the morning and late in the afternoon when the sun is low in the sky. If you have a polarized filter for your camera lens don’t forget to take it with you. Used properly it will reduce light reflection on the leaves and give you better color saturation. It will also darken a blue sky, which adds to the beauty of foliage pictures.
• • •
With the fall season upon us, so is hunting season. This is something that nature lovers need to be aware of when they are out enjoying the great outdoors. Safety is the subject and one would be wise to wear a red cap and maybe one of those bright orange vests. If you know there are hunters in an area be courteous and stay clear of the area. Much of the money obtained for refuge areas originally came from the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which imposes an 11% tax on sportsmen's guns, ammunition and other hunting items, so we must keep this in mind. They have as much right to be out there this time of the year as everyone else.
• • •
With all the bright fall colors coming our way, so will be the geese and ducks as they migrate south for the winter. I love doing flight shots of waterfowl, especially the geese as they tumble out of the sky into the marshes. Photo takers, remember to use fast shutter speeds to freeze those wings and take a lot of shots in order to catch those wings just right. And incorporate some of the fall colors in the background of those speeding waterfowl.
Gee, I'm getting excited already!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
