I wrote a piece on turkey vultures last year but didn’t cover all the neat things about them then. You see, the turkey vulture doesn’t kill other wildlife or really cause humans any problems. Most folks don’t pay much attention to these birds as they soar high in the sky; we only get a closer glimpse when they’re on road kill. Their appearance is less than pleasing and they dine on some pretty gross-looking stuff. The turkey vulture is viewed as undesirable and kind of evil, but that is far from the truth.
Recently I have been spending some time with these birds near their evening roosts, as they soar around the trees that they will spend the evening in, and then again in the morning as they emerge to roost in trees that provide them with the day’s first rays of sun. In the morning they go into leafless trees where the sun can warm them (their temperatures drop during the night) and dry the dampness in their feathers. In the evening they will soar low around the area where they will spend the night, a grove of evergreen trees that give them some protection from the elements; their mission, I imagine, is to make sure there are no predators in the area.
Turkey vultures roost in the most protective parts of trees, often perched closed to each other. In fact there are many situations where they are right above other vultures. This of course leads to problems, such as feces dropping onto the birds below them at night. In the morning when they first emerge and perch in nearby trees to catch those early sun rays, you can see quite a bit of “white wash” on the backs of many birds. Of course, early morning preening and the drying effect of the sun remove most of this matter.
Another “dirty” habit of turkey vultures is their urinating on own their legs. When the fluid in this waste evaporates, it cools the blood vessels in the feet, therefore lowering the overall temperature of the bird. It is also believed that the high acidity of its urine destroys the bacteria on its legs.
Despite their lack of cleanliness, turkey vultures are quite beneficial to both humans and other wildlife as they feed on carrion (dead animals). This has them helping to rid the environment of salmonella, cholera and botulism. The vulture’s stomach acids are so strong that when they consume these toxic bacteria they suffer no ill effects, and in consuming it, they remove the danger to other wildlife and people.
• • •
The bald head of these birds also lends to their bad reputation. Let’s face it, they just look ugly! However, that bald head serves a purpose. If their heads were covered with feathers, the carrion would stick to them as they place their heads inside body cavities to feed, and these birds have no means of removing it. Their feet are useless for ripping apart food, but their powerful beaks can tear through even the toughest hide.
Vultures are one of the few birds that have a sense of smell and it is extraordinary. They have been known to smell carrion miles away. This allows them to find carrion that may not be visible, such as when it’s under a forest canopy. A close look at the vulture’s beak shows two large openings on the top but those are not the nostrils. The nostrils are actually behind this structure, which prevents food getting into the nostrils as the bird feeds. When a vulture puts its head inside a carcass, small bits of meat and fat may get into this structure and the bird can easily pick out the bits with a talon.
Although vultures fly by flapping their huge wings, most of the time they are soaring, that is, riding the thermals as they smell and look for carrion. They differ from eagles in that their wings form somewhat of a “V” over their backs whereas an eagle has his wings straight across his back as he soars.
The vulture prefers fresh meat when possible and won’t eat rotted carcasses. Recently I found a fresh road-killed deer in a ditch early in the evening — actually I found it hidden in tall grass in a deep ditch, thanks to a couple of vultures standing on the road, indicating to me that they had smelled something dead nearby — and I dragged that deer up to the road shoulder so I could see it the next morning and possibly do some photographing of the birds. The next morning, early local traffic kept the birds in a big old tree across the road from the carcass, but that allowed me to get some great perching and flight shots. Two days later, the carcass had been just about cleaned of all meat, with only the skeleton remaining.
Don’t write off the turkey vulture as an ugly, uninteresting bird. As with all of nature, you have to look closely to see its uniqueness and beauty.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
