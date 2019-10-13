Oct. 19 is the opening day of pheasant season in this area but pheasant hunting today is not the type of hunt that many of us older guys remember. We hunted a bird that was born wild and gave both the hunter and the dogs a good workout. His wild flush and cackle stopped the heart of many a pheasant hunter back then. The pheasant still does this, but it is not the bird it used to be as they are mostly pen-raised now and released just before hunting season, without the “wildness” they once possessed.
In the 1960s the ring-necked pheasant was the top game bird in New York state. Everyone went pheasant hunting and most enjoyed good shooting.
This Asian immigrant was introduced originally in 1892 but it was the 1903 release near Geneseo that really established this great game bird.
Starting in the 1970s this bird declined rapidly, leaving us with about 90% fewer birds than we had during those “good old days.” Habitat loss is considered the main reason for the decline; the disappearance of fallow grasslands for nesting and raising young had taken its toll.
Farmland in New York declined from 68% of total acreage in the state in 1920 to 24% in the early 1990s. Farming today consists of large tracts of land that does not contain cover and nesting area like grasslands or hedgerows. Much of the land that was abandoned as farmland has reverted back to forest-type habitat, which has increased other species like deer and turkey but does not favor pheasants. Predators such as hawks, great horned owls, foxes, raccoon, skunks, coyotes and opossums have decreased the population because of the loss of good cover for nesting and raising young.
The state uses propagated pheasants to supplement what wild population is left. At one time there were seven state game farms that raised pheasants, one of which was the White Game Farm in Basom. This farm was the last one to be closed and now only Reynolds Game Farm near Ithaca remains.
Reynolds Game Farm provides about 60,000 day-old chicks to cooperators, such as 4-H youths, to be raised until about 7 weeks old and then released. They also provide about 15,000 birds aged 7 to 10 weeks to cooperators such as sportsmen and landowners, who put them in holding pens briefly before releasing them. Food and water are provided in the pen and the birds are free to come and go, which helps condition them to the wild.
The game farm also raises about 25,000 to 30,000 adult pheasants annually that are distributed statewide on land open to the public prior to and during the hunting season.
The purpose of these different propagation programs is to provide hunting opportunities, not to restore the wild populations. These birds are not nearly as rugged as wild pheasants and few survive until spring to reproduce. It is strictly a “put and take” set up. Only the right habitat improvement could bring back the wild population.
The pheasant season in this area starts Oct. 19 and ends on Dec. 31. The daily bag limit is two. Local release sites for these birds are Darien Lake State Park, the Tonawanda, Oak Orchard and John White Wildlife Management areas, and Joseph Davis, Golden Hill and Wilson-Tuscarora state parks. Birds are released on Tuesdays and Fridays until the second week of November and no hunting or dog training is allowed on those days.
It is a shame we don’t see these birds like we used to, as they were not only a great sporting bird but a very beautiful one. If you are lucky enough to see one, look closely and you will see an array of colors and patterns like no other bird.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
