Most folks don’t consider the whitetail deer powerful. When they think of a powerful animal they consider something like a bear, which has a reputation for great feats of strength. However, the whitetail deer has proven to be a strong survivor and has a great influence upon humans. Whitetail deer are very common and have become a problem in many areas. They cost us a lot of money in both negative and positive ways.
In Orleans County we have many of them and in general their average size is larger than in many other areas of the state. They are seen quite often but not much attention is given to them unless the observers are hunters. There is more to the whitetail deer than most imagine.
Many have had negative encounters with deer in their vehicles. Deer numbers have increased greatly since this country was settled and there are more deer now than ever in American history. The deer have adapted to human influences on the environment and have actually thrived on them.
In Pennsylvania, more deer are killed by motor vehicles than by hunters. The cost of repairs from these collisions is tremendous and has bearing on our vehicle insurance rates, not to mention the fact that some collisions cause human deaths.
Of course the other big negative effect the deer have on us is crop damage, which is much more extensive than most people realize.
Where their population is higher than the carrying capacity of the land, they are destroying not only their environment but also that of other species.
For those people living in a suburb with high deer density, it is almost impossible to have a nice backyard because the deer eat all the flowers and shrubs. Even in the country deer destroy gardens and flower beds around homes. In recent years they have become a serious threat by spreading the deer tick, which causes terrible Lyme disease.
So what good are all these deer?
Well, just ask a wildlife watcher whether he would miss seeing them if they were all destroyed.
Better yet, ask hunters, who collectively spend millions every year on deer hunting.
Our economy is influenced greatly by deer hunters. The money spent on weapons, licenses, special clothing, etc., is substantial, and the money poured into other aspects of hunting can be even greater. Many hunters invest in camps and land of their own, or lease hunting rights, and are putting a lot of money into improving habitat in the way of food plots, cover and the planting of special food trees such as apple or oak. Much of this improvement requires the purchase of special equipment: ATVs, chain saws, ground working items.
Hunters who don’t have land or camps pour money into local businesses — think restaurants and motels — where they hunt.
Then there are the many other businesses that exist because of deer. Just look in any hunting catalog and you will be amazed at the special equipment made just for deer hunters. There are even folks who make a living by photographing, writing about and guiding for deer. Deer influence the income of taxidermists and butchers. They inspire some hunters to put tremendous amounts of money into special trophy deer hunts as well.
Deer provide us with some of the best meat there is, and for those who don’t eat it there is the Deer Donation Program in which successful hunters can donate their meat to a coalition that helps feed those in need.
Then there is the inestimable value of “being one with nature” even if a deer is not taken. To some, just the experience of seeing a deer is worth the time and money.
By the way, even though winter is almost here, deer hunters still need to check themselves for deer ticks. The off-and-on warmer weather has kept those ticks active and Lyme disease is nothing to mess with. Recently a friend returned home from deer hunting and found three deer ticks on his body.
Also, don’t forget, deer are being pushed around a lot now, so they are out of their normal home range and there is a lot of nocturnal movement — it is hunting and mating season — all meaning motor vehicle drivers should stay extremely alert, especially at night.
So, yes, the whitetail deer has a greater influence on us than most people realize. This is what makes it such a powerful animal in today’s world.
A deer may not have the power of a bear’s paw swipe or the strength of a bear’s jaws, but it has my respect.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
