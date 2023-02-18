During the mid 1800s, the otter began to decline throughout New York state. Deforestation, polluted water and unregulated trapping were responsible for its demise. Its last strongholds were the Adirondacks, the Catskills and the Hudson Valley. In 1936 the trapping season was closed on the otter and it wasn’t resumed until 1945 with more restrictive seasons and bag limits.
Then, in 1994, the River Otter Project came into being. This was a cooperative effort of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and concerned citizens. Trappers volunteered to live-trap otters in the strongholds. Over the course of the project, 279 otters were caught and then released at 16 sites in Western New York. None were released in the Alabama Swamps as the trappers here voted against it. They use a large, killer-type trap for winter trapping of muskrat and believed that they would accidental kill some of the otters.
The River Otter Project was a huge success and now this unique animal is well established in this end of the state, including local refuge areas, because they eventually migrated to our local swamps.
A few otters have been caught in beaver traps here in recent years and they are beginning to become a problem for the muskrat population. The muskrat is an important animal that helps keep aquatic vegetation in control. This winter I have received quite a few reports of otter signs in the Alabama Swamps. I think we will see a restricted otter trapping season in the western and southern portions of the state eventually.
The river otter is a unique and interesting animal with very short, dense and glossy fur. Running your hand over the fur will remind you of a fine piece of velvet. The otter’s streamlined but stout body, fully webbed feet on short legs, broad and flattened head and muscular tail all serve to assist in swimming and foraging. Its eyes, ears and nose are located on the top of its head so that it can see, hear and smell while remaining mostly in water. That beautiful fur can range from black to light brown, with lighter shading in the area under the neck and head. The males are larger than the females and range from 35 to 50 inches long and 10 to 30 pounds.
River otters can stay underwater for up to eight minutes and can close their ears and nostrils to keep water out. They can also dive to a depth of 60 feet. They usually hunt at night and feed on whatever might be available. Fish are a favorite food, but otters also eat amphibians, turtles and crayfish, and even muskrats and waterfowl, all caught with a quick lunge from ambush or following a sustained chase. Otters have a third eyelid, or nictitating membrane, that protects the eyes and allows them to see when swimming underwater. Long, stiff and highly sensitive facial whiskers also aid in locating and capturing prey.
A clown, the otter often is, acting like it doesn’t have a care in the world. Most of this clowning around consists of wrestling with other otters, sliding down slopes or in the snow, chasing and play fighting. Most of this activity is by immature animals, but adult otters will engage in these things as well. In fact, sliding in the snow is often a means of travel: run and slide, run and slide. With their dense fur and streamlined bodies, they’re like toboggans in the snow. When there is not enough slope to propel themselves, they will use their hind feet to push along, sometimes for great distances. This is more efficient than running, of course, and is an important energy conservation measure in winter. Once I was holding a dead otter and it slipped from my arms; upon hitting the gentle, snow-covered incline it started sliding away from me. I ended up having to run to catch it.
In water, the otter uses all four limbs (those webbed feet enable very powerful strokes) and that big tail gives it stability while swimming, as well as short bursts of rapid propulsion. On land, the otter can slide not just on snow but also on grassy or muddy inclines. When running, the otter bounds along with a loping type movement.
As far as noises go, the otter makes a snarling growl or a hissing bark when it’s bothered, and a shrill whistle when in pain. When at play or traveling, otters sometimes give off low, purring grunts. The alarm call, given when one is shocked or distressed by potential danger, is an explosive snort, made by expelling air through the nostrils. They also may use a birdlike chirp but the most common sound heard among a group is low-frequency chuckling.
Otters are not often seen in this area, but they are here, and if you keep your eyes peeled you may just get a glimpse of one as you’re venturing around a local waterway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.