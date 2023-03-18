Well, it has been a goofy winter with some really mild spells and then a few big dumps. These mild spells alternating with snow and ice storms have affected wildlife, and I have been able to take advantage of this with my camera.
My adventure started at the beginning of February, when a local trumpeter swan family returned to the marshes during a thaw. I have photographed this family a lot over the years since they made the Alabama Swamps their home, and I was glad to see them back.
A week later, about 10 tundra swans joined them in a marsh off Feeder Road. I was excited about photographing them since I never had much of an opportunity to work with them before. The week after that, more tundra swans started showing up, and before long I was counting approximately 100 of them at that marsh.
I had a great time photographing and observing these birds, as I was able to work from the comfort of my vehicle. I spent many hours “baby sitting” them while waiting for good flight shots. My bonus was being entertained by a bunch of resident Canada geese that were also using the marsh at the time.
The geese were coming and going almost constantly. I’ve always been thrilled by the site of geese dropping down from the sky; this probably goes back to the days when I hunted them with decoys. The swans flew only occasionally, which meant I had to sit there for hours to catch them in flight. Those hours paid off, though. I had a real backlog of both goose and swan flight shots to process!
I had a ball for more than a week, and then the area got hit with another big storm that included freezing rain, which closed up many of the marshes including the one off Feeder Road. The birds moved to another marsh nearby that had some open water, but I couldn’t access it due to the snowy conditions. With that storm came a lot more tundra swans and migrating geese, concentrating in several marshes; I estimated there were about 300 swans in the swamp by then.
Conditions were rough for the geese, since snow with a hard, heavy crust limited their feeding areas. When they located a field where they could graze, they concentrated heavily on it. There’s a huge field behind my woods, with winter wheat that was somewhat exposed, and I’d guess upwards of 3,000 Canada geese and a few snow geese honed in on it. The farmer didn’t want them there so, several times a day, he drove his ATV onto the field and chased them away. What a sight when they all jumped and circled the sky!
Finally that bunch of geese got the hint and moved to another area. By then the migrating population had grown to about 5,000 to 6,000 birds, feeding every day in another huge wheat field near the intersection of routes 77 and 63 in the town of Alabama. Most gathered in the lower section near Route 63, but eventually that spot was so crowded, the new arrivals started dropping in on the big hill to the west. It was quite a sight to see, a snow-covered field turned black with geese.
I devoted several mornings to collecting images of those geese dropping down from the early morning sky. They all came from the same direction, most likely having roosted in a big marsh at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. I parked on a road just west of that big field before sunrise, and just as daylight emerged the flocks started coming. Boy, did they come! From about 7 to 8 a.m. there was a constant flow of geese gliding down, all trying to find a landing spot in that ever more crowded field. When I left about 8:30, there were still late flocks arriving, just not as steadily as earlier.
One day the whole field of geese “jumped” for some reason, filling the sky with birds in all directions, a vision that was breath-taking.
One evening I spent some time there at sunset, hoping to catch a mass of geese departing for their nighttime resting area. When they do that they generally all rise up and go at the same time. Alas, they didn’t leave until well after sunset, so the lighting was poor and I didn’t get the shots I had wanted. Still, the noise of their calling and the massive cloud of birds were something to behold.
So, why are these waterfowl seemingly moving in early, along with some early ducks and even a few sandhill cranes? I think the earlier mild winter conditions got them moving north and then they got stuck here and just remained, waiting for better conditions so that they could continue migrating.
This early migration has been a real opportunity for me. I’ve never seen so many tundra swans show up and remain here so long. Usually they just make a quick stopover and then continue on to the Arctic.
Now the snow geese have started showing up, but I’ll save that story for next week, since the editor needs room to put some other things in this issue.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
