Back in 1976 there was only one pair of bald eagles nesting in New York state and they weren't producing. They had the same problem as all the other bald eagles across our nation: DDT. This chemical was considered a great discovery at the time for controlling insects but it turned out it was killing off a lot of wildlife in the food chain. DDT in female eagles made their eggs very thin and consequently the eggs broke as they were being incubated.
Fortunately DDT was banned and in New York, the Department of Environmental Conservation (Peter Nye and Mike Allen) got a program going in which nestlings were taken from healthy populations (Alaska) and raised to flight stage in special hacking towers in three locations across the state over a period of years. One of those locations was our local Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area. Once these “hacked” eagles developed into adult eagles they were ready to mate and nest.
Four new nests were discovered in the state after that, one of them in Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. In fact, eventually the country's first eagle cam was placed above the nest, which allowed the public to watch up close the development of the young eagles raised there through a number of seasons. Unfortunately the cameras eventually broke down and were not replaced.
Eagles take four to five years to mature into adults with white heads and tails that are able to mate and start raising young. Incubation is 35 days and usually one to two eggs, sometimes three, are laid.
So how are our eagles doing today? Well, there are more than 300 nesting eagles in the state now, a number of them locally. I have been monitoring local nests since the first one was found on the Iroquois refuge and the total now is nine, with more in surrounding counties. Last year three nests were failures for unknown reasons (one I suspect was harassment from humans), one produced two young and five fledged one each. This production is actually lower than we have normally seen in the past.
This year the nesting season started about two weeks early, as the pair at Ringneck Marsh laid eggs on Feb. 3. Since then three others started sitting on eggs. A pair that had a failure last year have built a new nest in the same general area and are expected to be laying soon, as will the others.
It is important to remember that eagles need to have peace and quiet when incubating. There is in fact a law stating that you must stay 200 yards (600 feet) from an active eagle nest. In some cases, this distance may not be enough and in others it's OK. If an eagle is driven from her incubation in cold weather for only a very short time, this may cause hatching failure. The best policy for anyone who respects our national bird is to just keep much farther back from a nesting eagle.
We have had nest failures in the same two nests for the past two years. Why, I don't know, but I am wondering if it has something to do with all the chemicals used in farming now. Hopefully this nesting season will be more on track.
• • •
Here's an event you may want to attend if you are a deer hunter. It is on March 21st at Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 12111 Ridge Road, Medina. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and hunters are invited to bring their trophy bucks. Many will be on display, including Marlin Yoder’s 2019 Orleans County trophy buck. From 4 to 6 p.m., official Boone & Crockett, Pope & Young and New York State Buck Club scorers will be on site so bring your trophy mounts or antlers.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and there will be free giveaways of an Ohio deer hunt and a ladder stand; there will be door prizes, raffles and various vendors set up as well. Merle Fredericks will present the program “How to Get Your Name in the Book,” which he has given throughout New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
Tickets are $5 and may be ordered by sending a check to Merle Fredericks, 2423 Oak Orchard River Road, Medina, NY 14103. For more information, call (585) 765-2839.
Sounds like a great event for all deer hunters. Don't miss it!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
