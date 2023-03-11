We are fortunate to have the bald eagle with us today, after some of humanity’s past mistakes nearly took this bird from us. Eagles were routinely killed in the early 1900s when it was believed they killed lambs and even grabbed children, which, of course, were myths.
The decline of the emblem of our country was due to a variety of factors: loss of habitat, hunting, electrocution by power lines, and the pesticide DDT, which accumulated in eagles’ bodies and caused their egg shells to be so weak that the eggs were usually broken by a female’s incubation.
The eagle had been given protection with the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty, which protected more than 1,000 bird species. In 1940, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was passed, but it wasn’t until 1972 that the ban on DDT really helped these great birds to start a recovery.
In the present, other, new problems have developed for eagles. Recent studies have shown that lead poisoning, from lead bird shot and lead bullets, is a much larger problem than we thought. Being at the top of the food chain and living from 20 to 30 years, eagles eat a lot of other wildlife that can accidentally consume lead. Lead bullets left in field-dressed deer are a factor.
In addition, avian (bird) flu has taken nine eagles in New York state. On top of that, our state and federal conservation units are not having predator guards put on nesting trees any more, and I believe that is a serious mistake, considering the high raccoon population and the fisher now moving into the area.
In New York state there was only one pair of eagles in existence in the early 1970s and they were not reproducing because of DDT. A reintroduction project was started in 1976, in New York and other states, in which young eagles were taken from nests in areas where DDT had not been in use (Minnesota and Alaska) and released into the wild when they were grown enough. The state-run Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area was a host of this hacking program until 1989.
It takes an eagle four or five years before they are mature enough to reproduce, and one of the four new nests in New York’s hacking program was at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, which became a “destination” after a video camera was placed above the nest so that people could view the nest from refuge headquarters. Unfortunately recent management did not restore this crowd-attracting activity when the camera system quit working.
The hacking program went so well that the bald eagle was taken off the Endangered Species List in 2007, and now bald eagles are a more commonly seen bird in our area. In my everyday photographing adventures I usually see at least one, if not more, each time I go out.
Several active nests are visible to the public in the Alabama Swamps. One is at the Cayuga Pool Overlook on Route 77. This was the one that had the video camera on it (which can still be seen on the tree). When the leaves come out, this nest is not as visible as the one at the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area, also on Route 77 just west of Meadville Road. At the large parking overlook on the south side of road, if you look southwest, you can see that huge nest, which currently has an incubating eagle on it. The nest will be visible once the leaves come out, too. (A note of caution here: The parking lot is a real obstacle course, with all kinds of deep pot holes, and the three entrances are not marked very well; there is also quite a “climb” to get back onto Route 77, which is curved and dangerous at that spot.)
Locally, most known eagles are incubating right now and will hatch out sometime in April or May.
There are usually two eggs, sometimes three, in a huge nest that is added to by the parents every year. This “rebuilding” often leads to a mammoth nest that may cause the tree to fall or have a support failure.
The eaglets will remain in the nest for 10 to 12 weeks. For the first two to three weeks, one adult remains at the nest to give protection and care. After that, adult attendance drops off but one always remains perched nearby until the eaglets leave the nest. By eight weeks of age the eaglets are flapping their wings and “floating” above the nest. The young will hang around the nest area for another six weeks.
Nesting eagles are very sensitive to human intrusion and at the state Wildlife Management areas all eagle nests are posted with “Off Limits” signs warning folks to not go past the signs. Please follow the rules as it is very important for eagle reproduction. Spotting scopes are recommended for those who want to get a “closer” look at the nest and its activity.
Report any new nests to the local DEC office at 585-948-5182.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.