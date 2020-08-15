The ruby-throated one is the only hummingbird we get around here but what a jewel he is!
The reference “flying jewel” is inspired by the iridescent ruby red color of the male’s throat, which can turn black as the light angle changes. The female lacks this flashing throat but both sexes have bright, metallic, emerald green top plumage. Their bills are about five-eighths of an inch long, and narrow so they can reach down into tubular-type flowers to lap nectar. Their wing span is only about five inches and they don’t weigh much more than one-tenth of an ounce.
There are many interesting facts about hummers such as ...
They beat their wings 80 times per second for regular flight and up to 200 times per second for a display flight; and they can fly forward, backward, sideways and upside-down.
Birds have two chest muscles, a small one for the up stroke and a larger, more powerful muscle for the down stroke, which gives them their flying power. Hummers' flight muscles are equally strong and they get their flying power from both the up and down strokes. Most birds move their wings at the shoulder, elbow and wrist but hummingbirds move theirs only at the shoulders, which swivel in a joint that gives them tremendous maneuverability in flight.
A hummingbird's heart beats about 600 times per minute and can escalate to 1,200.
Hummingbirds consume about one half of their weight in sugar each day. If our metabolism was that high, we would have to eat about 285 pounds of hamburger a day to maintain our weight.
They fly 500 miles non-stop across the Gulf of Mexico on their fall migration. To do this they increase their body weight by 50% before crossing.
Hummingbirds cannot feed five to eight times an hour at night like they do in the day to maintain their high metabolism, so they go into a torpor. Their body temperature drops from 110 degrees to 70 degrees. Their heart rate slows to about 50 beats per minute and the metabolic rate drops to about one-fifth the normal rate. When their body temperature reaches 86 degrees in the morning they are off again on another busy day.
What kinds of sounds do hummingbirds make? They utter high-pitched, soft twittering that is best described as chatters, chips, clinks, squeaks, squeals and hisses. Of course the humming of their wings is often what we hear first. They do not have a spring song as do most other birds; instead they convey their messages to the opposite sex or the enemy by dance and those high-pitched sounds. One of these dances is called a pendulum-arc flight in which the male flies back and forth in a huge arc in front of the female. Another dance you may see is when two hummers are having a disagreement. They will fly up vertically, sometimes seemingly out of sight, but they're really only a foot or so apart while twittering at each other.
The male’s only part in reproduction is the mating, which usually starts in late May. The female builds a nest about the size of a silver dollar on a limb that slants down. The nest is built of plant down, fibers and bud scales, all held together with spider and insect silk. The nest is always camouflaged with gray-green lichens, which give it the appearance of a mossy knot on a limb.
Incubation is about 16 days and the young will remain in the nest for about two weeks. The neat thing about the nest is that, because of the insect silk, it expands as the babies grow.
The male spends the summer defending “his” feeder but come this time of the year things are different. Now that the young have left the nest Ma is bringing them to our feeders and the male is the one getting run off all the time. Right now I have eight to nine hummers claiming the two feeders by my east living room window. Sometimes I see seven birds on one feeder at a time and it puts a smile on my face. The males cannot compete with such numbers so they have to give in, sneaking to other feeders on the other sides of the house.
I love to photograph hummers. Their aerial maneuvers and speed always lead me to do everything possible to keep them around and hopefully return next year. This includes keeping the feeders clean and replenished every four or five days even though they still may have food in them.
Spend some time close to a feeder (do so now, as they will be gone by early September) and you will be amazed by these “flying jewels.”
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
