They are a relative new species in this area, having only shown up on a regular basis recently and then still kind of rare. There have been a few nesting here, secretively. I see them every spring and have gotten some fair pictures but this spring it is like they are following me around.
Whether they're in flight or on the ground, sandhill cranes have made some exciting photographing adventures for me, the best just last week when I found a pair with a newly hatched colt.
Sandhill cranes are huge birds, similar in size to great blue herons except they have a slightly larger wing span and are a heavier bird (10 pounds versus 5 pounds for the great blue heron). Their huge wings make them great soaring birds, and during migration they will use thermals to carry them along with scant wing flapping.
They also have a red “cap” on their heads and fly with heads and necks stretched out in front of them, whereas the great blue heron flies with its neck and head coiled back near its body. The sandhill crane's “big butt” give it away as well.
The young of the year lack the red cap and are more of a reddish-brown than the adult gray color, but an adult may obtain a rusty brown color when using mud to preen its feathers and thus stain them.
Sandhill cranes have a very unique and loud rattling call that cannot be mistaken for anything else. Even with my poor hearing I'm often alerted to their presence long before I see them.
Although not that common around here, sandhill cranes exist by the thousands in midwestern states and there is a hunting season on them. They are mainly herbivorous, but eat various types of food including corn, wheat and cottonseed, as well as berries, small mammals (mice), insects, snails, reptiles and amphibians. They usually “root” around in the ground with their long bills to collect this food, a habit evidenced by the dirt stuck a third of the way up those beaks.
Sandhill cranes raise one brood per year and nest sites are usually in marshes and bogs, though occasionally on dry land. One to three (usually two) oval, dull brown eggs with reddish markings are lain and both parents incubate the eggs for about 30 days. The chicks (colts) are able to leave the nest within a day. The parents brood the chicks for up to three weeks after hatching, feeding them intensively. The colts remain with their parents for nine or 10 months and then form nomadic flocks with other juveniles; non-breeders remain in these flocks until they form breeding pairs at between two and seven years of age.
About two weeks ago, I spied my first colt with his parents on one of the local state Wildlife Management areas. He wasn't much bigger than a new goose gosling, was colored about the same and had short legs. He looked funny moving along with his long-legged parents and it was difficult to see him because of the longer grass they were in. I'm told that the legs on these little guys seem to grow faster then their bodies, so hopefully I will see him again when he looks more like a sandhill crane.
As a conspicuous ground-dwelling species, sandhill cranes, especially the young, are at risk from predators. Raccoons pose a problem with nesting and later the young can become prey to fox, coyote and larger birds of prey such as eagles.
Another interesting characteristic of these birds is their mating season, when they perform dancing displays. Although the dancing is most common in the breeding season, sandhill cranes can dance all year round. Sometimes the dance involves wing-flapping, bowing and jumping. They might also throw a stick or some plants into the air. I have witnessed this behavior before but not as elaborate as what I saw recently when a pair moved along a marsh dike towards me. Needless to say a lot of shots were taken as they acted like drunk sailors.
As I mentioned, they seem to be follow me around this year. The other night there was a super sunset over the marshes and guess what? Right where the color reflected off the water stood two cranes posing for me to make some great sunset shots.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
