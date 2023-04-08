It’s not native to the United States but has become well established across the land. One hundred of these birds were brought from Europe by a group of “do-gooders” from New York City and released in Central Park in 1890. These folks thought it would be nice to have a bird that Shakespeare wrote about. Well, it really took hold here, and today there are an estimated 200 million of these bad boys across the country, causing all kinds of problems with no real benefits.
This non-native bird is the starling, which is about the size of a robin. At a distance it looks black but in summertime the starling has purplish-green iridescent feathers scattered around its body, and a sharp yellow bill. In winter, starlings are brownish-black and covered with white spots.
Let’s start with the problems starlings cause in agriculture. They do a lot of damage to apples, blueberries, cherries, grapes, peaches, sweet corn and strawberries by either eating the fruit or just pecking it, which reduces the quality and increases susceptibility to diseases and other crop pests. Many millions of dollars are lost every year because of this damage.
It is not just crop farmers who suffer. Livestock operations are greatly affected by starlings, especially in the fall and winter, when they congregate heavily (by the thousands) around open livestock feeding operations. Their consumption of cattle feed is just the beginning. These birds’ fecal matter and their feet and beaks carry and transmit bacterial, fungal, parasitical and viral pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli. Some of these survive for weeks and even years and are transmitted to livestock through fecal-oral routes, resulting in diseases and poor health for the livestock.
Starlings are also a problem in cities, where their feces is a big concern. This excreta, especially from roosting areas, fouls windows, sidewalks, monuments, landscaping, building facades and entryways. The degradation of downtown environments affects business ambiance, public amenities and private properties and may deter commerce. In addition to creating unsanitary conditions, large deposits of excreta can corrode metals including motor vehicles and the support structures of buildings and bridges. Urban and suburban starlings commonly use building exhaust vents as nest sites. These nests can clog vents and create unsafe venting conditions. Maintenance costs associated with cleaning these urban roost sites are a financial burden to businesses and municipalities. Starlings’ noise, smell and unsightliness are a real negative.
Another problem area with these birds is airports, where large roosting flocks take flight and can be hazardous to airplanes landing and taking off. In 1960, a four-engine turboprop ingested a flock of starlings on takeoff and crashed, resulting in 62 human fatalities and nine injuries. Starlings were identified in 3,203 bird strikes to military and civilian aircraft in the U.S. between 1990 and 2013.
Starlings use cavities for nesting and thus compete heavily with many native bird species such as purple martin, wood duck, woodpecker, kestrel hawk and even bluebird. It so happens that some of these native birds often need entrance holes that are large enough for the starling to get into. Wood duck and kestrel hawk nesting boxes fit into this category and so starlings are a serious threat to the reproduction of these birds, especially the kestrel, which is experiencing population problems now. You would think that a kestrel could handle a little starling but the starling will sit in the entrance hole to these cavities or human-made nesting boxes, with his body protected inside, and peck at the kestrel or wood duck with that sharp, pointed beak when they try to enter the cavity. Thus starlings reduce the number of nesting cavities for these birds in a world where these cavities are already scarce.
Management of these “black devils” is very difficult as the birds quickly adapt to the various methods and learn to avoid them. Cage traps, netting, noise makers, laser lights and even chemical methods are quickly rendered ineffective.
The starling, I’m afraid, is here to stay and is another good example of what happens when people release non-native species into the wild. It upsets the environment and greatly affects native species and, many times, human environments.
It seems to me that a lot of “bad” things come courtesy of folks at the east end of New York state and the starling is a good example.
