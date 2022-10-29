Well, we have had some beautiful weather and a very colorful fall. My addiction to nature photography has me out every day trying to capture the beautiful colors painted by Mother Nature. The color that I was able to capture earlier is gone now but new colors keep popping up, making this one of our best fall foliage years. We had some dreary weather but also some super weather since then that has given us a really gorgeous fall.
I usually go on a “photo adventure” every day and this past week even more so, to catch a great sunrise, some colorful colors or wildlife. About a week ago I started early to hopefully capture a great sunrise and then some colorful trees. Mother Nature didn’t disappoint and some great sunrise colors presented themselves. There was a spot where I wanted to make some special sunrise images but I needed a certain situation to do so and that morning had it, so I headed there and captured that, then got some great fall colors afterward. I also went to a marsh where I knew some geese and ducks would be dropping in and got lucky there too. After that I photographed some more great fall colors on the way home.
Later that day I had agreed to help a Department of Environmental Conservation wildlife technician stock pheasants. I have been a volunteer for many years and have gotten involved in many DEC projects but I had an alternative goal this day: I was hoping to get some flight shots of these beautiful birds as they were released. The lighting was great and the birds cooperated extremely well.
The next morning was the first day of duck season so my plan was to catch a colorful sunrise and then some waterfowl as they went around the marshes trying to avoid hunters. I went to a spot that is off limits to waterfowl hunters and waited for the birds to show up, and that went well. A snow goose even showed up, although they are rarely seen around here this time of the year. I was an avid waterfowl hunter at one time, so it was difficult for me to keep my “trigger finger” off the camera’s shutter button, and I took way too many pictures. Of course I ran across some super colored trees on the way home and had to “capture” them too. Then I way too many photos to process!
You’d think I would learn but the next morning I was out in that same area and although there wasn’t a super sunrise I did locate a great blue heron roosting in a dead tree that I figured could be “captured” against the brightening sky as the sun rose. A slow approach in my vehicle put me in a great position and I waited. I got some good silhouette shots as I waited for Mother Nature to put some color behind the bird with the sunrise.
Then it happened. Another car came down the seasonal road towards me. The driver saw my camera stuck out the window, stopped right next to me and spotted the heron. He backed up a bit and then I saw him getting his camera ready, and I knew what was going to happen next, so I stayed tight on the bird with my trigger finger ready. Yep, he did what most folks do, he jumped out of his vehicle and began playing with his camera and mono-pod, spooking the bird off. When he was all ready to photograph he looked up, saw it was gone and he gave me that “where did he go?” look. Getting out of your vehicle is guaranteed to spook wildlife. I never get out of my vehicle or hike around looking for pictures of wildlife. Stay in your vehicle or use a blind of some kind.
Anyway, this guy’s bad move got me a great silhouette shot of the heron taking flight.
I then moved to the nearby marsh that I had worked the day before as the sun got high enough for me to get some flight shots of geese coming in. I hadn’t been set up long when a flock of about a dozen geese pulled in. I put the camera on them and noticed a strange looking bird with them, so I put the focus on him. The birds landed and I got a number of images of this strange looking bird, which appeared like a cross between a Gaylag goose and a Canada goose.
I spent another couple of hours in that spot (patience is a very important part of nature photography) and geese kept piling into the marsh in front of me. As usual when I get into a good situation I took way too many pictures! Of course, it is always nice to have a wide variety of shots to choose from; and you just know that not all pictures will turn out as you hoped.
While returning home from another great morning in the swamp, a few trees with simply fantastic colors jumped out at me ...
Gee, I’ll be on the computer processing images for a couple of days!
I felt pretty lucky having several great photo adventures in the great outdoors this past week. The super weather made it a great time to be there.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
