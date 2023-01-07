Still pondering entertainment around the bird feeder versus what’s available on the Visual Catalog (TV) these days ...
There are several animals that get to be a problem around the feeder, and the increased cost of bird feed means we don’t want to be feeding everybody.
Squirrels can be a real problem, as they’re able to consume a large amount of bird seed and will destroy a feeder. It usually starts out with one squirrel finding your feeder. That seems OK because the little guy is entertaining, but things change quickly. Other squirrels know he’s getting some good feed, so they follow his scent trail to the feeder, one after another. Pretty soon you have a group of them showing up every day, all looking for ways to outsmart you. In my case the house is in the woods and there is a large woods across the road that extends to the next road so I often get a lot of squirrels.
I have worked out some solutions to keep squirrels from getting up to my bird feeder. Here you go:
First, you want to put your feeder up close to your house, wherever you have a good view from a window so you can enjoy the bird activity easily. Mine is about 20 feet from my large living room windows. I can see the feeder from my recliner and anywhere else in the living room or dining room. The feeder should not be too close to any trees that troublemakers can climb and jump from; 20 feet is usually a safe distance from both the side and top.
Hanging the feeder from a tree limb with thin rope or cable is not even a challenge for squirrels. I use a 1-inch pipe with a “T” fitting at the top, and a 4-foot straight section of a tree limb secured through this T fitting, to hang the feeder and suet bags. The pipe is put into the ground so that the bottom of the feeder is 7 feet off the ground; that way, deer can’t reach it.
Most important{/em} is a cone guard on the pole below the feeder to prevent squirrels from climbing to the feeder. Trust me on this; Vaseline or grease will not keep them from climbing the pole! A section of 8-inch stove pipe or PCV pipe about 5 feet long can also be used over the main pipe, but it has to be set up tight to the ground so the squirrels can’t get inside and climb the pole.
On that limb cross pole, be sure to place a tapping screw upright on the top near each end; the screws should be in just far enough to be secure, while sticking up enough to keep the bird feeder and suet cake from slipping off the end when it’s windy. To lift and take down the feeder, I use a long pole with a strong wire hook on one end.
As for the best bird feed, I suggest sunflower seeds only, as they attract the birds you will want to see. Those special song bird mixes are a waste of money as far as I’m concerned. Another word to the wise: those smaller bags of sunflower seeds can get very expensive; 50-pound bags (around $34) are the way to go. Store the seeds in a large metal garbage can (squirrels will chew through a plastic container) near the feeder, with a weight on the lid so squirrels or raccoons can’t push it off. If you cannot handle a 50-pound bag maybe a young lad or neighbor can help you out. It is very convenient to have the seeds stored near the feeder.
As for suet cakes, you can get them at just about any feed and hardware store or, if you’re fortunate like me, from a friend who does some butchering and will set aside some suet, which can be stored in plastic bags in your freezer until you’re ready to use it.
• • •
Many years ago, I devised a set-up that I call a “squirrel twirler” to keep squirrels out of trouble around my bird feeder and give me a lot of laughs at the same time. The squirrel twirler is basically a 9-foot pole set up on a nearby tree that’s much like a propeller. On one end of the propeller, I fastened a thin piece of steel cable, about 1 foot long, and fastened a hose clamp to the other end of the cable, to hold an ear of corn. On the other end of this propeller I positioned a heavy weight with a hose clamp so that the pole remains almost vertical with the corn cob on top.
The propeller is set high up in the tree trunk so the corn cob will not reach the ground as squirrels “ride” the pole trying to get it. As they climb the pole, their weight causes the propeller to start spinning down, leaving them hanging on for dear life as they try to chew off a few kernels of corn. Some squirrels get scared as the pole swings down, so they let go and go flying through the air. Others go for a mouthful of kernels while swinging back and forth, and then run back to the tree.
It’s all very entertaining and it keeps those troublemakers’ minds off the bird feeder!
