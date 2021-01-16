Thanks to mobile phones, everyone has a camera and some are capable of taking good pictures. A common scene today at picture-worthy locales consists of folks standing around holding a smart phone out in front of them. I have a flip phone, but I don't take pictures with it, because I have other equipment available to me. To be honest, I'm addicted to nature photography and seldom a day goes by that my cameras are not used.
A lot of effort goes into getting sharp, interesting nature photos — it's more than just pointing a camera at a subject — so let's consider what kind of “equipment” you need for great pictures.
Before we get into that, I would like to quote the famous landscape photographer Ansel Adams (1902-1984). “You don't take a photograph, you make it.” That was very true back in his day and still is today. Remember it next time, before you click the shutter.
What I consider most important is recognizing and knowing how to use various lighting, be it bright sunlight, light overcast, heavy overcast, foggy or humid conditions and even very low light conditions. Lighting in a photograph sets the mood and shows the subject in the most flattering way. Each type of lighting has its advantages and disadvantages, and so it is very important that the photographer study light and recognize those characteristics. Lighting often makes or breaks a picture and that is what makes it so important.
Also important are the time of day and direction. Sunlight coming from a high sun is probably the worst that there can be. It casts harsh shadows on the subject and overexposes light subject tones. Personally I avoid it. However, light from a low angle sun (mornings and evenings) can be used to great advantage.
When we go to overcast skies we get more even light, lose those harsh shadows and even out the tonal ranges. I love this light for photographing flowers and many “still” type shots. It can be hard to work with because slower shutter speeds are needed, and with wildlife this sometimes can be a real handicap due to their movement.
Foggy light and humid air can be neat under some conditions, but most of the time in wildlife photography, distance is a factor and the more dense the air the less sharpness can be captured. I do love the right foggy conditions for landscape photography, as it definitely sets a mood.
Low light conditions, like just before the sun rises or after it has set, have some real advantages when you're capturing landscape sunsets and sunrise. Often times this brings out some very beautiful lighting and what makes those great events to photograph. Even full moon nights can make for some interesting landscape shots but, again, slow shutter speeds make it difficult to record wildlife because of their movement.
So, lighting is very important in “making a picture” versus “taking a picture.” Your goal is to study that light so you know what can be done with the various types. They all can work to your advantage but you need to be able to recognize them, know how your camera sees them and know how to use them.
Another key element of nature photography is a good working knowledge of your camera. Most folks like to just use the automatic mode as it is easy and in many instances does a great job, but you sacrifice your creativity by doing so. I shoot mostly on manual mode and adjust my camera settings for what I want. Sometimes the camera sees things differently than you do and understanding your camera gives you the ability to adjust the picture to what you see or want. It is not difficult. Pick a shutter speed that is required for the situation and “play” with the aperture (lens openings or f/stops). Do this a lot and eventually you will find yourself able to come pretty close to the camera setting you need for the situation.
Camera knowledge also includes knowing your lens. Lenses have “bad” spots and "good" spots (f/stops) and you need to know those areas for not only sharpness but also depth of field and special effects. This means doing some experimental work with your lens to find out where these areas are. Hint: the most sharp areas of a lens are in the mid-range of the f/stops, like f/8.
Next week, let's look in on what other types of "equipment" you need for nature photography.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
