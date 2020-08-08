I got a call last week from one of my readers about a fawn that was wandering through yards on the outskirts of town all morning long. Folks were concerned that the mother had abandoned it or she had been killed on the road. I was pretty sure what was going on, but because it was nearby I decided to head over and check this character out.
When I got to the caller's house the fawn was standing in a neighbor's lawn across the road. A doe fawn, she looked OK and actually came over by us. She wandered around but remained close by, so I retrieved my camera from the van. As I slowly approached her, she gave me little notice, which was great for taking a few shots. She began feeding in the well groomed lawn, favoring the flowering clover.
After spending some time photographing the fawn, I assured the folks that it is normal for a mother deer to “get away from the kids” for a while and she would probably be back for her fawn in the evening. Even if her mother had been hit on the road, she was far enough along in age to survive on her own and would probably get picked up by another doe.
I got a call the next day reporting the fawn had not been spotted that day and one of the neighbors had seen her bedded close to the forest edge nearby the evening before.
Deer living in the suburbs get very used to people and often pay them no mind as they wander around feeding on their flowers and bushes.
My son lives in the town of Depew, in a neighborhood full of small yards, some with dogs and others, like his, enclosed with a four-foot chain link fence. Last year he called to tell me about a pair of newborn fawns in his yard. The mother deer lived in the neighborhood — there are more "city" deer than most folks realize — and she had given birth in my son's yard. Of course the mother could jump the fence but it would be awhile before the fawns could do so. Did she know the fawns would be safe there from the neighbor's dogs?
This is the season when these little guys are seen wandering around by themselves. When first born, the mother leaves them by themselves most of the time as they are too small and weak to follow her. She counts on their spotted coats to blend them in with the surrounding vegetation and their weak scent to keep predators from finding them. She comes back to them only to nurse, lick them clean and eat their feces so that they are relatively scent-free and safer from predators.
Eventually the fawns start to roam with Ma, and she starts to move them around for their “naps” so they are not leaving a lot of scent in one spot. As they get older they get bolder and more curious when Ma is gone and they start wandering around more. They have not learned to fear people yet and may have been born near someone's yard where they were used to seeing and hearing humans. Thus they may just be wandering around like the little fawn that I got the call about. In other words, they are pretty tame and stupid at this stage, often doing things that we wouldn't expect a deer to do.
When they are traveling with Ma more, they still don't know much, so we have to watch out for them near roads. Many times a doe will cross a road and then a few seconds later her fawn comes running out — and if you were alert you didn't hit it, but then a second fawn comes flying out to catch up with Ma and its sibling. Any time you see a deer cross the road in front of you, just slow down and assume another is on its way.
These fawns are so cute and when they act like our little fawn doe did in Medina, people may think they are abandoned and need help. We want to try to feed or make “friends” with the fawn and that is a big mistake. A fawn that has been handled by humans may be abandoned by its mother because of the human scent on it. "Helping" also conditions them to people, which will make them braver (translated: they'll eat your flowers and bushes while you sleep) and less fearful of roads. And just because that doe doesn't have antlers, don't think those sharp hooves can't do a real number on you or your dog.
So, watch out for these young guys while traveling and don't worry if you see them without their mother. She is probably watching from nearby.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
