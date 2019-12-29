Long before the advent of Christianity, plants and trees that remained green all year had a special meaning for people in the winter. Just as people today decorate their homes during the festive season with pine, spruce and fir, ancient peoples hung evergreen boughs over their doors and windows. In many countries it was believed that evergreens would keep away witches, ghosts, evil spirits and illness.
Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tradition in which devout Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. Some built Christmas pyramids of wood and decorated them with evergreens and candles if wood was scarce. By the 16th century the Christmas pyramid and the paradise tree had merged, becoming the Christmas tree.
The custom was widespread among German Lutherans by the 17th century, but it was not until the following century that the Christmas tree became a deep-rooted German tradition. Introduced into England in the early 19th century, the Christmas tree was popularized in the mid 19th century.
Taken to North America by German settlers as early as the 17th century, Christmas trees were the height of fashion by the 19th century. Blown-glass ornaments were offered for sale in Britain and the United States as early as the 1870s, many produced in small workshops in Germany that also created decorations from tinsel, cast lead, beads, pressed paper and cotton batting.
In the United States, F. W. Woolworth stores were selling $25 million in ornaments annually by 1890, by which time strings of electric tree lights were also available. In the 1930s, artificial trees made of brush bristles were developed in the United States, and the 1950s and 60s saw the mass production of aluminum and plastic trees. Artificial trees gained significant popularity, particularly in countries where fresh trees were hard to obtain.
In recent years, more people have had the “real or fake” debate. A common misconception is that artificial trees are more environmentally friendly than cutting down live ones. However, artificial trees are made with non-biodegradable plastics and metals, and sometimes even contain toxins like lead. The toxins remain indefinitely once you dispose of the tree, taking up increasingly scarce landfill space. Fresh-cut Christmas trees are a renewable, recyclable and sustainable resource.
Saying “no” to a live tree won’t save a tree from being cut down. Christmas trees are grown solely to become Christmas trees, and those farms help stabilize soil, protect water supplies and provide habitat for wildlife. While growing, trees absorb carbon dioxide from the air and emit fresh oxygen, thus helping with climate change. After the holidays, natural trees can be chipped for mulch, put in brush piles to create wildlife habitat, or even used for shoreline stabilization. Real trees are recycled more than 90% of the time, or will eventually break down on their own.
Another way to enjoy a Christmas tree is to buy a live, potted tree from a local grower, and then plant it in the spring.
So, natural evergreens may still be the best deal for a Christmas tree and our environment, but that is a choice you have to make.
I would like to take the time here to wish everyone happy holidays and a great New Year. And don't forget the birds, put a little extra seed out!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
