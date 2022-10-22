You don’t hear much about fur trapping nowadays, and when you do the words “cruel” and “uncivilized” are usually used. Of course the folks who think this really don’t know much about trapping or wildlife itself. In fact trapping is a very important wildlife management tool and it is needed, just like hunting, to keep nature in balance.
I started trapping at a very early age, around 12 years old — you know, when parents didn’t baby their children and instead let them learn about nature by experiencing it firsthand. I trapped even when I was going to college and after returning home from Vietnam. It gave me some pocket money and, more important, it gave me a good understanding of nature. To be a good trapper you not only have to be a hard worker with a lot of ambition, you also need keen knowledge of wildlife. Such knowledge can’t be acquired from books; it has to be learned by the “hands on” approach.
Most folks today think trappers practice this outdoor activity for income but in reality there are easier and faster ways to make money. Today the fur market is very poor due to a number of factors. Believe it or not, COVID-19 had a big influence on fur prices. China is one of the major markets for both ranch and wild fur and the lockdowns there really hit the fur market hard. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has all but shut down international fur trading in that region of the world.
Fur prices have not risen as have other commodity prices, and in many cases the value of certain furs is about the same as it was in the 1970s and ‘80s. When I was trapping in the Adirondacks while going to Paul Smith’s College, a big beaver (blanket grade) was worth about $30; today that same pelt is still only worth $30, or less. Muskrats are the base for many trappers and their value is only $2 or $3 now. Raccoon was a big deal back in my trapping days, but now only the biggest and best pelts are in demand, and their value is only $10 to $12; anything lesser quality is considered trash. Mink, once a high value fur, is now valued at $3 to $10 depending on the sex (males are bigger and therefore worth more). Northeast coyote commands $15 to $20 but only for top quality furs; poor quality fur is difficult to sell at all.
With fur prices down and the price of gas and other commodities up, the trapper has to work hard just to break even. The result is a lot of trappers have “hung up their steel” permanently. So why do the dyed-in-the wool trappers still trap? It is a challenge for them, same as hunting or fishing, and a chance to be one with nature.
Critics complain that trapping is cruel and barbaric, but trappers do their best, as do all outdoor folks, to make sure the animals do not suffer. Traps set for animals in or near water are set up to drown the animal quickly and lessen its suffering. Traps have been developed that kill the animal instantly. There are laws that require traps be checked every 24 hours to prevent loss or suffering; some trappers check them more often than that if possible.
What if no one trapped anymore? Well, if you have had any problems with beavers you know how smart and persistent they can be. Left uncontrolled they can do a lot of damage with their tree gnawing and flooding. On the local state-run Wildlife Management areas beavers dam up the water control structures, which basically affects all of the other creatures in the marshes. Raccoons can also become very destructive to other wildlife when their population gets too high — destroying bird nests and posing a big threat to nesting eagles — and they’re good candidates for contracting and spreading rabies, too. Because of the low fur value, our raccoon population is very high (start counting the road kills in your travels!). Muskrats burrow into marsh dikes and banks, which can cause marsh water level problems.
So, we need trappers to help control animal problems and keep things in balance. We need them when wildlife becomes a nuisance or a threat to our homes and pets. Speaking only for myself, trapping is what got me so involved and in love with nature, as it showed me the good, the bad and the ugly out there. My fear is that our present day society, which knows very little about nature, will screw things up with their teddy-bear and Disney World mentality.
Speaking of wildlife population surges, deer are at an all-time high and now that bow season is open they are getting pushed around a lot and pushed into situations that are dangerous to motor vehicle drivers. This will become even more so when the gun season gets underway. I slow down now when driving at night, and keep glancing at road edges looking for deer eyes or a deer trying to commit suicide. I blow my horn and flick the lights when I get to a known deer crossing area, and this has saved me and the deer on numerous occasions.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
