I started when my parents allowed me to go anywhere I wanted on my bicycle — you know, back when we didn't have all the pedophiles, crazy drivers and weird people around. It sparked my keen interest in the great outdoors which continues to this day. It showed me the beauty out there, how wildlife react, how hard work pays off; it even helped me make a few bucks and influenced my advanced education. Lots of country boys got into this sport at a very early age and it influenced their lives, too.
What am I talking about? Trapping fur-bearer animals.
In recent times folks have proclaimed trapping cruel and unnecessary. Modern developments have basically eliminated the need for fur as clothing for warmth and even style. However, trapping is far from cruel and unnecessary.
First, trappers are governed by many laws, one of which requires that traps be checked every 24 hours to dispatch animals and eliminate suffering as much as possible. Animals that live in or around the water, such as muskrat, mink, beaver, otter and raccoon, are trapped by methods that quickly dispatch them via drowning. On land, trappers use leg-holding traps, and it is an advantage to check and remove those animals as soon as possible to prevent loss and fur damage.
In my days of trapping (I did so even during college and after returning home from a hitch with the Army in 'Nam) the old leg-holding trap was the tool used but before my trapping days ended the Conibear trap was developed. This was a killer-type trap that slammed shut when an animal passed through its scissor-like jaws (usually around the neck), killing the animal instantly. The trap has a wire trigger in the middle that sets it off; the trigger can be baited or the trap set up so it's triggered by an animal brushing against it while passing through. This trap comes in different sizes for various size animals; the beaver size (10 inches) is big enough that the beaver thinks he can swim through it. The Conibear is a powerful trap that is difficult to set and dangerous to the trapper if he isn't careful. It can only be used in water sets.
The Conibear-type trap is the most common trap now used for water animals, and even some land fur bearers, but the leg trap is still the most common trap for more wary land animals like fox and coyote.
So, trapping is really not the inhumane sport that many think it is. Most trappers try be as considerate of the animal as possible, just as most of us strive to kill a deer or game bird quickly and humanely.
Trapping is a sport and, yes, there is some money to be made, but trappers really work hard for it and they really have to be “in tune” with the outdoors to do well. Today we see fewer trappers because fur demand and values have dropped sharply. When I last trapped (in the early 1970s) a super size beaver pelt brought $30; today, with the dollar value much less, it is even less. Muskrat, a staple for many trappers, has seen the same thing (about $4). All furs have seen a large drop in value and the poorer grades of furs are not wanted. This is a shame, as fur is a renewal resource and a beautiful part of nature.
Trapping provides a service beyond making warm and beautiful clothing. It is about the only method that provides a balance in nature for some wildlife. Yeah, I know, the left thinks we should just leave everything live, but that is not how it works since man has altered everything. Much wildlife needs control to keep things going smoothly for the animals, the environment and people. Trapping is much like deer hunting. If we do not control the deer their populations explode and eventually they destroy the environment around them and other wildlife and then they destroy themselves through starvation and disease.
Right now we have a high population of raccoon because no one is trapping them, due to low fur demand. This high population increases the predation on ground nesting birds like turkeys and even tree nesting birds. Because the state or federal wildlife folks are no longer putting predator guards on eagle nesting trees we are starting to see nest failures from raccoon. Eventually this high raccoon population will lead to other problems like rabies and other diseases, as well as lessened bird reproduction.
No, trapping is a necessary method for keeping our great outdoors in balance and it is not the barbaric sport that most folks think it is. Trappers get to know the environment much better than other outdoor folks and thus usually enjoy it more. They really are doing us and wildlife a favor.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
