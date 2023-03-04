The groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter but I don’t think so. I don’t blame him, though, after being dropped again during the Groundhog Day event in New York City. I mean, really, don’t those city folks know how to handle a woodchuck? I’m thinking the recent ice storm was his payback.
Seriously, signs of winter’s exit have been showing up since the second week of February. Previously I noted the reappearance of our “local” trumpeter swan family, on open water in the Alabama Swamps, and later that week the appearance of about eight tundra swans at another marsh. Tundra swans usually don’t pass through our area in substantial numbers in early spring, and they don’t hang around — but this year they began showing up earlier and staying on a marsh off Route 77 near Feeder Road. By the end of that week I counted more than 100 swans, and they stuck around until the last cold spell, when everything froze up. Did they know something that we don’t know?
Bald eagles in the area have started their nesting season early, as well. Currently I know of five pairs that are incubating eggs. The last ice storm had to be rough on those incubating mothers. I remember back in the “good old days,” when a camera was trained on the nest at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and the public could watch the eagles on TV monitors at headquarters, one year there was a big, late snow storm and when we looked in on the nest we saw only the head of the mother eagle sticking out above a blanket of snow. Talk about dedication! Anyway, maybe the eagles know something about spring coming early ...
I have noticed bluebirds checking out nesting boxes already, too, and the other day there were a dozen red-winged blackbirds on the ground around my bird feeder. These are good indicators that spring is on its way. (Those red-winged blackbirds were something new for me, as, at my residence in the woods, I seldom see one by the feeder. They are a marsh bird and I figured some other birds told them about the free food at “Doug’s Place”.)
The recent ice storm was quite a hardship on wildlife. A friend sent some pictures of birds around his feeder in the Rochester area and I couldn’t believe the ice that was covering all the trees. In the Medina area, although we did have an ice covering on the snow, the trees were not glazed over. On my way to a doctor’s appointment that afternoon in Batavia I started noticing more and more ice on trees. Apparently the bulk of that freezing rain stayed south of me.
When a storm occurs, the incubating eagles just have to sit there and take it. But the number of song birds visiting my feeder increased drastically. Where I had seen several pairs of cardinals, now there were six or seven pairs. The birds that usually are finding food on the “outside” could no longer get to it because of the heavy ice covering and thus they had to go to Doug’s Place.
Deer were probably a nervous wreck crunching through the ice-covered snow, searching for browse — leaves, twigs and buds of the woody plants that they like to eat — which requires more calories to eat because of the ice on it. At least they’re able to paw through that frozen snow and find some other vegetation.
I don’t know whether the turkeys could scratch down through that ice-covered snow, but if they did they had to use a lot more energy.
Those bluebirds must have been hurting, too, and hopefully they were able to find folks who put out meal worms for them. Of course they could use those nesting boxes to take cover from the storm ... which is another good reason to have the nesting boxes cleared early of last year’s debris.
On a side note, there have been a lot of dead skunks on the roads recently and I have gotten a number of calls asking why. Well, one reason is it’s mating season for them and thus they’re traveling a lot as they look for mates. Two: their numbers are high because no one is trapping them anymore. and three: they are just slow movers!
