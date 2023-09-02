Summer is winding down and it won’t be long before fall is upon us. Wildlife has finished raising their young and migrating birds will be visiting us from more northern areas on their way south for the winter. A pair of hunting seasons open in September.
EARLY GOOSE: Running from Sept. 1 through Sept. 25, the purpose of this early season is to reduce the resident (year-round) goose population that has become a nuisance in many areas. Migrating geese move through New York state in October so they are protected.
Years ago, we didn’t have any resident geese; hunters only saw geese as they migrated through the state. Government stocking efforts to reestablish nesting geese, beginning in the early 1900s and continuing into the late 1960s / early 70s in the eastern United States, has resulted in too many nesting geese that have now become a serious problem.
What problems do they cause? Well, to start, they have adapted extremely well to humans and as a result their establishment in parks and on private lawns has led to over-grazed areas, and accumulations of droppings and feathers in public areas, which has resulted in health concerns at beaches and drinking water supplies. Also, their droppings supply more nutrients to ponds which results in greater aquatic plant growth, which eventually degrades the ponds.
There are safety hazards with geese near roads and airports, along with aggressive behavior by nesting birds or when they have young. If humans get too close to their young, geese will attack. Although you may think a goose can’t really hurt you, just wait until one grabs you with its beak and breaks the skin, and beats you with those wings that have bone spurs at the elbow joint!
Geese also destroy farmers’ crops.
In 2019 it was estimated that there are about 364,000 resident geese in New York, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation figured 85,000 was a more manageable population. Thus the early September goose season was developed to help reach that goal.
At present, hunters with valid hunting licenses and federal Migratory Bird stamps are the important agent in getting this still-growing population under control. During the early goose season, hunters are allowed to take 15 birds a day and are allowed to use tools including shotguns capable of holding more than three shells (but no more than seven, the normal waterfowl hunting limit), and electronic game callers to entice geese within shooting range. Also, shooting hours are extended to one-half hour after sunset instead of the usual closing at sunset.
It is estimated that between 50,000 and 100,000 resident geese are taken annually but unfortunately we are not reducing the population as much as planned.
Resident geese are tough birds to hunt, as they have a long life span (10 to 25 years) and in that time they learn when and where danger exists and how to avoid it. Older geese, and thus more hunter-wise birds, lead the flocks and steer the younger ones away from dangerous situations.
Resident goose hunting requires a good understanding of these birds’ habits and a great deal of effort to outfox them. Camouflage is very important as geese are very good at spotting hunters, but the big thing is lots of decoys (100 is not too many) and authentic ones. Large decoy spreads are very expensive and often have to be hauled around in a trailer. Expert calling is an important skill needed to lure the geese into gun range. Flocks that have been decoyed and shot at are not easily fooled again.
EARLY ANTER-LESS DEER: This season, which runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 17, allows firearms, crossbows and vertical bows in Wildlife Management Areas 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F. It is a more recently established season to help control the growing population of deer in these areas and avoid the problems they are causing. The problem I see with this season is that it gets the deer on high alert ahead of the regular archery season, which is not helpful to bow hunters who enjoy hunting in early fall. The other problem is warm weather, which can ruin venison if the animal is not handled quickly.
WHAT DO THESE EARLY SEASONS MEAN TO NON-HUNTERS, who like to hike, observe and photograph nature, or go bird watching? Well, you should be fine if you stay out of heavily hunted spots and wear fluorescent orange or pink outer clothing such as a vest and a hat.
A QUICK NOTE TO HUNTERS: Due to another stupid tax being approved by our friends in Albany, there will be a sales tax of 2 cents on every .22 round and 5 cents per round for all other rifle, handgun and shotgun ammunition, and $9 on every long gun sold, starting Sept. 13. It’s another dumb-politician move to prevent gun violence and, more importantly, to get extra money for the state. Seriously, folks, when is all this nonsense going to stop?
