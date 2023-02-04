One of the superstitions that we have all heard is the one about a rabbit’s foot bringing you good luck. As a youngster I always had a rabbit’s foot in my pocket but it never seemed to bring me good luck — my parents always seemed to catch me when I did something wrong. One thing I do know is it didn’t bring good luck to the rabbit that provided it.
A superstition that is not heard much today involves the madstone, which was occasionally found in deer stomachs. This rare stone was thought to have magical medical powers. At one time it was believed that madstone could cure rabies and counteract the venom from a poisonous snake. Native Americans and white settlers used these stones more than 200 years ago. Modern medicine has replaced them with more “positive” methods.
The madstone was boiled in milk and then placed on a wound, where it was supposed to draw out poison, turning green as it did. The green stone was boiled again to draw the poison out of it, and then placed back on the wound. According to legend the stone would adhere to the wound. The process was continued until the stone no longer turned green or adhered.
So how much did the old timers believe in the powers of these rare stones? A man in Kansas paid $2,000 for one in 1908. That was a lot of money back then! These stones were considered family heirlooms and were passed from generation to generation.
Madstones are found in the rumen, the first part of a four-part stomach, in deer and other large animals. They are smooth but porous, hard and egg-shaped, and formed much like a pearl in an oyster. Some hard, irritating object enters the animal’s stomach and calcium and other salts are deposited around it. It gets larger as layers are added. A madstone is much like a gallstone or a kidney stone. Hunters would find them when they dressed out a deer that they had killed. When a madstone is cut in half, there is typically a small pebble or piece of twig at its core.
Madstones are used in the Orient to purify food or drink that may be poisoned. They have also been given credit for curing plague and cleansing the body of various parasites.
There were two research studies on madstones in deer. One study found that only one in 500 deer had them and the other found only one in 1,400. Although some hunters do examine the contents of a deer’s stomach to see what they had been eating recently, I don’t believe many hunters check closely enough to find one of these madstones. I never checked for them in the more than 100 deer I took over the years, so maybe I missed some too.
Another weird thing from the great outdoors is a glowing fungus that can be found in decaying wood in the ground or sometimes on a tree. It is sometimes referred to as foxfire or fairy fire. It is created by some species of fungi present in decaying wood. The bluish-green glow is attributed to an oxidative enzyme that emits light as it reacts with the wood.
My personal experience with it occurred when I had the foundation for my cabin dug. One evening after the crew left I noticed some greenish glowing spots near the edge of the excavation. There was a big white pine nearby and some of the roots had been torn up. Had I found the lightning bug graveyard?
I scooped up what I could of the glowing matter and put it in a glass jar. The next day when the building crew returned I showed the jar to them but they thought I was making it up. The workers didn’t leave until dark that night and when I could see the glow again I showed it to them. They figured that some radioactive stuff had been dumped in the area and stayed away from that spot the rest of the time they spent on the foundation.
My jar of “radioactive” glow eventually went out as the fungus perished but it sure was neat while it lasted. Why I never took a long exposure photograph of it, I’ll never know. I have been told that there is some species of mushroom that also glows but I have had no experience with it.
If any of you run across any weird things in nature, give me a buzz, as I’m always interested in photographing its rare creations.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
