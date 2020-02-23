I have been receiving a lot of emails and calls asking, “Where are all the birds I normally get at my bird feeder?” Well, it really has been a pretty mild and open winter, so I suspect the birds have been able to find a lot of natural food and thus they have been more dispersed. My house is in woods and there is always activity around my feeder. The little guys go through a couple hundred pounds of sunflower seeds every year, but it has been slow here, too.
There are usually some gold finches around, along with a few chickadees, nuthatches, mourning doves, house finches and cardinals. Normally a red-bellied woodpecker, downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker or flicker shows up periodically, but not so much this year.
This last snow storm seemed to changed things, however, as one morning I noticed nine cardinals hanging around the feeder (never have there been that many around at one time before). Of course the camera was grabbed and my butt was planted near the window. The cardinals offered me a lot of nice shots, especially nice close ones, and of course I went overboard with the camera.
When you work close to these birds for any length of time under the right light conditions, you can't help but notice not just the colors but the beauty in their feather designs. The male cardinal, with his brilliant red color, is eye catching, but if you take a close look at the female cardinal you will notice she is a real pretty lady with her fine, textured feathers and splashes of different colors.
Then, just as I decided to put away my camera, a gang of blue jays showed up. They generally travel in small groups known as bands. The opportunities to photograph them this winter had been almost non-existent, so ... back to the window with the camera I went.
Now, these characters are like chickadees and nuthatches; they show up unexpectedly, grab some seeds and take off as suddenly as they appeared, making them a difficult bird to photograph. They do hang around a little longer than chickadees, but not much longer, because they fill their crops and beaks quickly with seeds to haul off to a protected location for eating.
Chickadees and nuthatches will snatch one seed and go off and hide it in the cracks of bark on the trees, a cache if you will. They have the canny ability to remember where they hide them and so have a food source at hand when weather conditions get rough.
Blue jays are also very showy and they have a lot of different blue and white patterns. They have “whiskers” on their throats that look like, well, long whiskers. I suppose they are used as some kind of sensing device as the jay pokes around looking for food. Blue jays usually spook other birds at the feeder when they arrive, because they are bigger and they can be aggressive toward smaller birds.
I suspect that bad winter storm brought birds to many feeders where they hadn't been seen much this winter. However, there may be another reason we haven't seen as many birds as we normally do around our feeders. There has been recent scientific evidence that bird populations are declining.
A new study, based on a broad survey of more than 500 species, reveals steep losses even among such traditionally abundant birds like robins and sparrows. There are likely many causes, the most important of which include habitat loss and wider use of pesticides.
We all remember how DDT almost pushed some birds into extinction, such as the bald eagle and osprey. Our kestrel, also called a sparrow hawk, was once a very common sight but in recent years population losses suggest that something is working against the species. They feed on insects a lot, so are the pesticides that are being used more and more in our farming causing this?
Even herbicides can affect the lower life levels, which can in turn affect the insects and thus the birds that eat them. Gives us something to think about, doesn't it ? Are we seeing another “Silent Spring”?
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
