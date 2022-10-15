I take my camera for an early morning ride almost every day. Sunrises are one of my favorite subject matters. They can take your breath away sometimes and they are easier to “sneak” up on than much of the wildlife out there. However, you have to be there before the show starts, as many are brief. Sometimes they last quite awhile and change a lot; these are the ones I like.
Knowing good locations for these sky shows is important. A picture of a colorful sky is not always exciting without good subject matter in it. Sometimes there is no show and other times sunrise is spectacular.
One morning last week I headed out very early and there wasn’t much of a sunrise, but as the sun came up it revealed some of the work Mother Nature had been doing with her paint brush. Up to now there were some colorful spots on various trees but now it seemed autumn was in full swing. That was just fine with me (colorful foliage is easy to “sneak” up on too!). There was a clear blue sky to set off the colors and a nice mix. Needless to say I spent more time that morning photographing foliage than if I had just been after a sunrise.
So what brings about these beautiful fall colors? Many folks think “Jack Frost” is responsible for the fall color but in reality frost will inhibit the pigment that produces the various shades of red. Actually those colors are always present but they are masked by the green color of chlorophyll pigment during the summer. In the fall daylight length and temperatures drop, causing the chlorophyll to break down and thus expose the other colors. A dry summer gives us a more colorful fall than a wet one. Of course, it may also cause the leaves to drop early.
Other conditions that may cause colors to vary from year to year are temperature and the amount of sunlight. Warm days and cool evenings (under 45 degrees but not freezing) favor more color, especially reds. A late, wet spring can delay the color change process in the fall as well. Weather plays a big part in the fall “show”.
As a rule maples give off reds, oranges and yellows. Aspens, hickory and birch will show yellow. Most oaks are brownish but will sometimes be dark red.
The leaves themselves begin to fall from the trees when a layer of cells forms at the base of the leaf stalk. This causes the tissues to weaken at that point, allowing the leaf to fall. This is why we sometimes see leaves falling like snow when there is no wind.
• • •
With the fall season upon us so is hunting season. This is something that nature lovers need to be aware of when they are enjoying the great outdoors. For the sake of safety, one would be wise to wear a red cap and maybe one of those bright orange vests. If you know there are hunters in an area, be courteous and stay clear of them. Much of the money obtained for our refuge areas originally came from the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which levies an 11% tax that sportsmen pay on their guns, ammunition and other hunting items. So, hunters have as much right to be out there this time of the year as everyone else.
Speaking of hunting, I’m reminded of the recent and ongoing attempts by our lovely Governor to make it more difficult for those who want to hunt, target shoot or protect themselves from the bad guys. Mass shootings have made our political leaders lose all common sense. Right now it is difficult to state all the recent new gun laws that have been snuck by us quietly in New York state, laws that supposedly will prevent gun violence. Hogwash, I say. Criminals will always get their hands on guns. The mentally unstable will still kill people even though they don’t have guns; they will use vehicles, bombs, knives, razor blades, clubs, fertilizer (remember Tim McVeigh and the Oklahoma bombing) or even bare hands. The real problem is we don’t pay any attention to these sickos until they do something drastic. Heck, we are even letting prisoners out before their debt is paid. Increasingly there are no consequences for bad behavior.
Making it more difficult for law-obeying citizens to defend themselves will only cause more problems because now the bad guys will have no fear of being put in their place by their intended victims; it actually makes it easier for bad guys to rape, beat and steal as they wish.
Actually our political leaders are smart (or really stupid). Their present day attempts at full control of the people has a precedent: take away the guns and divide and conquer. It worked for Hitler and Stalin but not so great for the many millions of people who died under their rule. Wake up, folks!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
