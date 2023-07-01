This is the time of the year when people see wildlife babies and decide they’ve been abandoned. For instance, I have fielded a number of calls recently about “abandoned” fawns.
Sure, there are instances where a doe may have been hit on the road, thus leaving her fawn or fawns without a mother, but a doe does not just abandon her fawns. You may not see her but she is nearby and is probably watching you.
For the first week or so of their lives, fawns remain hidden on the ground and do not travel with their mother. If a danger such as a human comes close, they remain motionless depending on their camouflage. Their scent strength at this time is low and this also helps to prevent detection. In addition, studies have shown, a fawn’s heart rate drops tremendously at this early stage when danger approaches. This cuts down the amount of breath scent and further reduces noise, helping to protect the fawn.
After about a week the fawn will usually get up and run when danger gets too close. He will also get up and wander the place where his mother has left him. Wait! Where his mother has left him? Yes, until he is about three weeks old, the doe does not spend much time near Ma. She only goes to him to let him nurse about four to six times in a 24-hour period. The purpose of this is to cut down on the amount of deer scent near the fawn so predators do not find it. In fact, if a doe has twins she usually hides them separately, sometimes as much as 200 feet apart, so that if one is detected by a predator, the other has a good chance of not being found. After a week or so, the fawn may do some exploring on his own and get in some trouble, but Ma is nearby and will “save” him.
After three weeks, the fawn will start to travel with the doe. It is during the first few weeks of a fawn’s life that people find it and mistakenly think it has been abandoned, or the mother is dead. They then try to “save” the fawn by taking it — which is illegal and usually ends up causing the fawn’s death.
If you find a fawn, leave it be and stay away, as your scent trail can lead a predator, such as a coyote, a dog or a fox, to it; they often will scent -trail a human out of curiosity. Trust that the mother is nearby, usually watching you, and just leave the area.
If you see a fawn and you know the mother is dead, it is still not smart to get involved. The best thing to do is call the state Department of Environmental Conservation (1-844-332-3267), which will dispatch a local officer who can best handle the situation.
Raccoon babies are another “cute” find that you might think have been abandoned. Again, it is illegal to possess any wildlife, but raccoons pose a bigger risk in the form of rabies. Raccoon fur is almost worthless the past few years, so not many sportsmen are trapping or hunting them, and thus their numbers are high. Raccoons are very susceptible to rabies and if the mother has it so will the babies. It may not show, but it can be there, and it is not worth the risk of you dying. If your dog tangles with a rabid raccoon and then you handle the dog, you could pick up the virus if you have just a small skin break and there is raccoon saliva on the dog. Again, calling the DEC is the best thing here.
Also meant to be left alone: Baby squirrels. They often wander on their own when mother is not there, and they may seem friendly but their bite can be very nasty and they are usually loaded with fleas and ticks. Enough said?
Speaking of ticks, there has been a significant uptick in diagnosis of Lyme disease in New York state in recent years and it seems to be getting worse. The larger dog tick is not the problem, it’s the tiny deer tick, which often is not noticed. Lyme disease can be crippling to humans and pets, so you need to take precautions. Using tick spray on your pants, and keeping your pants bloused, are good habits to get into. When returning from an outdoor outing, check yourself for any signs of ticks, and see a doctor if you develop a red circle rash or have any of the signs of Lyme disease. There is medication your pet can take, and if your pet spends time outside you will want to invest in this.
There have been numerous warnings issued to the public about this disease, but recently I have noticed a lot of people wandering the dikes and fields at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge wearing shorts or sandals or sitting or laying on the ground while fishing. Folks, Lyme disease can have serious long-term effects, so pay attention! It’s not that you can’t go out and enjoy the great outdoors, you just have to stay alert and take precautions.
