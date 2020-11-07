It is estimated that about 40% of the households in this country feed birds because people enjoy seeing them, and many do so to help the birds during the hard times of winter. Some of us feed during the summer, too, because we get to see a different variety of birds, such as the rose-breasted grosbeak, and we enjoy seeing the young being fed at the feeder by the adults.
There is some question about this being good or bad, so let’s look into the matter.
First, it depends where you are located. Some places, especially in cities, have ordinances against bird feeding because of rodent problems. However, that is not a problem for rural folks, as we are not boxed in like sardines, and if we get a rodent problem we know how to take care of it!
Second, feeding birds can spread bird diseases — but keeping the feeders clean and the feed dry usually takes care of that problem.
Third, some folks figure we are making the birds too dependent on humans and they will not be able to survive if we stop feeding them. That, of course, is not so, as the birds have plenty of natural food and actually prefer it under good conditions.
Fourth, during tough weather conditions feeding the birds can actually help them make it through rough times. Winter feeding may also help the birds to be in better condition for reproduction in the spring.
So, I believe that feeding birds has many pluses. But, it is more involved than just hanging up a feeder, filling it with bargain-basement bird seed and laying back and watching.
Before anything is done a spot must be picked where the feeder can be observed easily and yet not cause any problems near the house like bird droppings and bird seed residue. It must also be a spot where squirrels cannot jump from a tree, a building or the ground to the feeder (you will go broke feeding squirrels, believe me!). It would be helpful if there is some cover for the birds nearby, such as conifers or bushes, which give them cover from predators such as sharp-shinned hawks. If you have no such cover, a couple of old, disregarded Christmas trees staked near the feeder will work (even artificial ones).
The type of feeder you use is up to you, but I prefer the tube type with many feeding holes up, down and around it. It can be used by most birds that I enjoy seeing and discourages many that I don’t want.
Now, how do you present this feeder to the birds? Well, as mentioned previously, squirrels can be a big problem and they are very good at figuring out how to get to a feeder. I have solved the problem by putting a 1-1/2-inch pipe in the ground that is about 7 feet high and has a “T” fitting on the top.
I drove a three-foot piece of pipe, the next size diameter bigger, into the ground first and then put the 1-1/2-inch pipe into that. Then I pushed a 4-foot long tree limb through the “T” fitting, the limb thick enough that it will only fit halfway through, making a snug fit that won’t move and thus forming a “T” on the top. Then, I hung a bird feeder on one end of the stick and a peanut feeder on the other end.
I also fastened a 1/4-inch mesh platform to the bottom of the feeder that extends out about 6 inches from the base of the feeder, to catch the seeds that get spilled by the birds.
A wire cage with suet can also be hung from that pole.
Then, to finish it off, I put a cone-type squirrel guard or baffle around the pole, about 3 feet off the ground, to keep the squirrels from climbing the pole.
This whole rig needs to be at least 12 feet away from any tree or building that a squirrel can “launch” from.
There are other ways to feed the squirrels if you want to (they are entertaining) without having them eat all the seeds or chew up your feeder. I put cobs of corn on metal stakes stuck in the ground, about three feet high, and on “hooks” made from heavy wire and hung from nearby tree branches. Make sure the entire length of the cob is impaled so they can’t pull it off but have to hang there and eat. This is quite entertaining in itself!
As far as storing bird seed, I do so near the feeder, using a good metal garbage can and a tight lid. The seed must be keep dry and away from those prying squirrels and mice. (Hint: These critters eat right through plastic garbage cans.)
As for the seed, I use only black oil sunflower seeds, as they attract the birds I like to watch. Those bargain-store seed mixes contain a lot of junk and much of it gets spilled on the ground, attracting mice.
Feeding birds and watching them during the winter can be an enjoyable pastime and it may help some birds get through the winter.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
