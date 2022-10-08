For hunters, the early resident goose season started September 1st and ended September 30th. The squirrel season also opened on September 1st and runs until February 28th. Squirrel hunting got many young folks into the sport of hunting, and this is a great time to be out in the woods.
Pheasant hunting was “the thing” when I was a lad and my Dad and I ate many of those popular birds. They were beautiful birds, crafty, easy to clean and terrific eating. There were plenty of them back in the day even though they were not a native bird. They could be hunted with a dog or just flushed by the hunter in the field. We always had good Springer Spaniels to find and flush the birds for us. Land was more open to public hunting then and it seemed like everyone hunted.
Today the pheasant has basically disappeared from our rural areas. The growth of large scale farming caused the removal of much of its habitat — hedgerows and fallow fields. Their food sources dried up and there was little cover to protect them from predators.
As the pheasant population fell, their numbers were reinforced with birds raised by the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s four game farms and by private individuals including the kids in 4-H. I myself raised close to 600 birds while in the 4-H. The DEC’s White Game Farm in Alabama provided many birds for local hunters and day-old chicks for 4-H kids to raise, until it and two other DEC pheasant farms were shut down years ago. Now, only one such farm exists in New York, the Reynolds Game Farm near Ithaca, which has been in operation since 1927. It distributes adult pheasants across the state prior to and during the fall pheasant hunting season from late September to mid-November, and its Day-Old Chick program is for 4-H’ers as well as individuals who want to raise them.
These raised birds are not the same as the wild pheasants that many of us knew many years ago. They are not “street smart” and with the lack of good cover and the smaller farm fields they are exposed to many ground and aerial predators. Those that make it through the hunting season seldom survive the winter.
The season for this once very popular game bird starts in our area on October 15th and runs until December 31st for cocks only, and with a limit of two per day.
• • •
Ruffed grouse season started October 1st and runs until February 28th with a daily bag limit of four. Like the pheasant, the grouse is not a plentiful bird in this area and is more likely to be found in the Southern Tier.
The season for cottontail rabbit, another species that got our youth into hunting, runs from October 1st to February 28th with a daily bag limit of six. Rabbits seem very plentiful this year, so those who enjoy hunting them should have a great year. They can be hunted with dogs or just “jump shooting” and they too are very easy to clean, and are just plain delicious.
Early deer season, when only antler-less deer could be taken with a firearm, bow or crossbow, has already come and gone in this area. Many hunters have mixed feelings about the early season as it is very warm and deer not recovered spoil quickly, plus it puts the deer on high alert before early bow season, which started on October 1st and runs until November 18th. The regular gun season starts November 19th and runs until December 11th.
There’s a bunch of “special” seasons for muzzle loader, bow and crossbow, so you really need to check those out in the state Hunting and Trapping Guide.
Duck season started October 1-2 for youths; the regular general season starts October 15th and stops temporarily on November 15th; the second half runs from November 26 through January 1. The bag limit is six per day but no more than three wood ducks, two black ducks or one pintail per day. Also, only two redheads, two canvasbacks, one scaup or four sea ducks may be included in the bag limit. (Note, two scaups may be taken during the special scaup season running December 13 through January 1.)
Regular goose season runs October 22 through November 6 and December 9 through January 1 with a daily bag limit of one in Region 8 (8A, 8G and 8C). In Region 9 (9A, 9F, 9C and 9H) the season runs October 22 through November 5 and November 26 through January 15 with a daily bag limit of five.
Turkey season (the bird type!) opens October 15th and runs through October 28th with a season bag limit of one bird, which can be a hen or a tom.
And, hey, let’s not forget those crows. You can go after those black devils from September 1st through March 31st, but only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. What’s with that? I never ate one but I bet it would taste like turkey vulture.
I’m beginning to think you may need a lawyer to figure out all these different seasons and bag limits, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see law firms advertising on TV soon — you know, like they are for Round Up and Camp Lejeune.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.