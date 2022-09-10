Summer has ended, officially, and Mother Nature is changing things. Many male hummingbirds already headed to South America and by the time you read this most all others will have left too. They give those of us who put up feeders a lot of pleasure during the summer. They are beautiful and amazing with their flight maneuvers and allowing us close views of their activities.
As fall starts, so does the hunting season. The early goose season, which opened on Sept. 1, brings back many fine memories for me when I was an advent goose hunter in the 1970s. I was fortunate to become acquainted with a local farmer in the town of Alabama who allowed me to hunt on his land, which resulted in some great goose hunting.
Serious goose hunters put a lot of time and effort into hunting these wise birds, and if I told you what I spent on a Sean Mann goose call you would think I was nuts. It was a flute call and was so good that once I learned how to use it geese were readily fooled by it. Its tone was superior and it never wavered, even when my overactive saliva glands poured liquid into it.
Decoys are a very important part of the goose hunting adventure; a hunter often requires lots of them. I made many of mine and along with proper setup and calling they got me some great shooting. Today there are decoys that you have to look at twice to determine whether they are real, but you better have some extra pocket money for them.
My method during those early years was to get right out in the middle of a field that the birds were regularly feeding in and set up there. The farmer not only let me put in goose pits (275-gallon oil drums buried in the ground to conceal me), he helped me put them in with his backhoe. They really fooled the geese into thinking there were no hunters nearby. Years later I dug shallow trenches to lay in among the decoys and that also worked well, but wasn’t as comfortable as those old goose pits.
I continued goose hunting in this area after I moved here and even did so up north near the St. Lawrence River, where I hunted waterfowl in a small lake from a layout boat surrounded by a lot of duck and goose decoys. Eventually I got out of the waterfowl sport but I’m still thrilled by the sight of geese across the sky and when they are cupped and dropping down into a field or the water.
There are actually two types of geese in New York state now and one has really become a problem. In the early 1900s only a few geese nested in New York that were actually descendants of private, captive geese released into the wild. Then in the 1950s and 1960s geese raised on game farms were released by the Department of Environmental Conservation in Wildlife Management areas to establish local populations that could eventually be hunted. Well, the idea worked quite well and to be honest we now have too many of these “resident” geese.
Sure, they provided great hunting opportunities for local sportsmen but they have also caused a lot of problems in recent years for farmers and in public parks as their population keeps growing. They are smart birds that learn how to avoid hunters during their long life span (up to 20 years).
These resident geese remain in our area year-round and because their population and problems have increased so much, an early resident goose hunting season was established to thin out their numbers. The season is Sept. 1 through Sept. 25. This was to ensure that the normal migrating geese from Canada, which are having population problems and migrate through New York later, were not taken. I was still hunting geese when this early season started and the limit was three birds per day, but that has progressively increased as the resident population kept increasing. The limit is now 15 birds a day and some of the hunting regulations have been modified specifically for this early season.
The first few days of the season this past week I did a bit of touring to observe what was happening. As in other recent early goose seasons, I did not see a lot of hunters out, at least not in the Alabama Swamp. The resident geese have been around a long time and have learned to be very hunter-wise during this early season. They can be a difficult bird to hunt successfully and I think that has been discouraging a lot of would-be goose hunters, plus, a lot of private land is tied up in hunting leases now. I saw some successful hunters who obviously knew what they were doing — they put forth the effort and did well — but in general there didn’t seem to be many hunters out there.
Will the resident goose population, and their problems, be reduced with these early seasons? I don’t know, as I don’t have the figures, but from what I see in this area it doesn’t seem to be so. The rise of resident geese is a wildlife success story that’s been too successful.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
