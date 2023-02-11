There are creatures out there that aren’t supposed to be in New York state or haven’t been here for a very long time. Some are present in very small numbers and others just never gained a foot hold again. Some simply don’t exist here anymore but reports of them keep showing up.
The bird that represents our country, the bald eagle, was almost gone in New York. Only one nesting pair was here in 1976 and, because of humans’ use of the pesticide DDT, this pair of birds were unable to reproduce. A restoration project was started by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and, along with a ban on DDT and a solid protection plan, the eagle is again quite visible.
The gray wolf (often called timber wolf) was once a native in New York but now is long gone, extirpated from the northeastern United States by 1900.
Occasionally one shows up but these are thought to have crossed the frozen St. Lawrence River from Canada. A recent DNA analysis of an 85-pound animal shot by a hunter in central New York shows that the animal was a gray wolf.
DEC claims that these “new” wolves are a coy-wolf hybrid that’s predominantly a coyote.
Another possible reason for the occasional wolf sighting is an escaped or released animal that was being kept illegally as a novelty pet.
The moose is a huge animal that can be six feet tall from hoof to shoulder and can weigh more than half a ton. The huge antlers of older males can span a whopping six feet also. The moose is a browser and it is mainly a mammal of the Adirondacks that is only recently repopulating New York state. In the early to mid 1800s a lack of hunting regulations, in conjunction with massive deforestation, forced the moose from our area.
More than a century later, in the 1980s and 1990s, moose sightings in the Adirondacks were reported. In 1986, DEC staff documented a small population (6 to 11 animals) of resident moose in the Adirondacks that may have immigrated from Vermont, Massachusetts or Quebec. Around 2010 it was thought that the population had grown to as many as 400. The DEC’s estimated population in 2022 was between 550 and 900. Expansion of the moose population has been at a standstill in recent years and studies to determine why are ongoing.
Another rare animal that is occasionally reported in New York is the eastern cougar. They have been absent from this state since the late 1800s and by the 1930s the eastern cougar had been officially declared extinct. There are still a few isolated sightings, involving cougars that are not the species that was native to New York, and these too were probably novelty pets from other parts of the country that escaped or were released.
On a side note, I once knew several individuals who owned full blooded wolves, an individual who kept a cougar and another who kept an African lion, so it is easy to see how these animals could be reported once in a while.
An animal that we are seeing more in recent years is the fisher, which is a member of the weasel family. It looks like a large mink or even a cat. This dark fur bearer varies in color from black to dark brown and weighs from 7 to 14 pounds; males are larger than females. The fisher has a long, bushy tail and special hind feet that allow it to rotate 180 degrees; these feet, and retractable claws, make it a terrific climber. Fishers are famous for their ability to kill porcupines; they are skilled hunters that prey on smaller game such as rabbit, squirrel and birds. However, they will also feed on acorns, apples, berries and beechnuts.
The fisher is a vicious predator from the Adirondacks region that has been expanding its range. In fact there is now a brief trapping season for it in the southern part of the state, and I suspect we will see a season here in the northwest part shortly. I receive a lot of calls from deer hunters who are seeing them or catching them on their trail cameras. In fact in the past week I fielded two reports of them in Medina.
I don’t look forward to fishers populating this area, as I fear they could be a danger to nesting eagles now that neither the state nor the federal conservation outfits are putting predator guards on eagles’ nesting trees. The fisher is a far ranging predator that could cause nesting birds a lot of trouble.
Another rarely seen mammal is the bobcat, which is found throughout New York, and there is a trapping and hunting season on it in the eastern and southern parts of the state. They are not much observed because of their sly and sneaky behavior and their preference for remote and undisturbed areas. However, just recently, one was spotted in the Alabama Swamp, so keep your eyes open when you’re out there enjoying nature — and if you do see one, report it to the DEC.
