Back in July, The Great Outdoors focused on ticks and the danger of Lyme disease from their bites. Apparently some people still don’t fully grasp the danger, as I’m still seeing a lot of ‘em out and about in the Alabama Swamp dressed in shorts. Lyme disease often is not obvious until it has progressed. That was the case with a friend of mine who is still dealing with the ill effects months after treatment.
This has been a great year for ticks: dry conditions and lots of deer. The deer tick, also known as the black-legged tick, is becoming more numerous in our area and they love to attach to everything from deer to mice to pets and of course humans.
You may think that because you stay on short grass or walkways that you are not in danger of getting a tick on you. You’re wrong. Deer spend a lot of time on the various dikes around the marshes because the vegetation is often kept mowed, which provides them new, tender grass to eat. They spend a lot of time on those dikes at night, feeding, and they are dropping ticks all the while. Hikers and birders on those dikes don’t think about that, and they’re good candidates to pick up ticks.
You may not even have to go outdoors to collect a tick. Pets that are periodically left outside can pick them up and bring them to you in the house. Some of that problem can be solved by consulting with a veterinarian to get your pet on protective medication.
You don’t have to venture out into nature to make contact with ticks, either. They can be in your lawn, especially if your grass is long and you have a lot of shrubbery. Deer, fox, raccoon, skunk and opossums often wander around your lawn at night, when you are sleeping, to find food and in the process they drop ticks.
Fall is a great time for ticks as the temperature drops and your body is more detectable by these characters. Photographers, hikers, nature lovers and hunters are all vulnerable, hunters especially since they walk through taller vegetation and/or sit on the ground while waiting for their quarry to appear. One may not become attached to a tick but he can carry one back to his vehicle or home, where the tick will eventually zero in on a human.
If Lyme disease doesn’t concern you, consider that the deer tick can carry another disease: the Powassan virus, which is rare at this time but cases are documented. In New York state, there are one or two cases per year. Nationally, about 100 cases were reported over the past 10 years.
So what is the big deal with Powassan virus? Well, it only take about 15 minutes for a human to be infected from a tick bite, much less than the time it takes to contract Lyme disease. Symptoms that may show up in one to four weeks include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, seizures, and swelling of the brain and tissues around the spinal cord. There is no medication to treat Powassan virus currently and about one in 10 people died from it. Approximately half of those who survive it have long-term health effects such as recurring headache, loss of muscle mass and strength, and memory problems. {em}Oh, my God, I think I have it!
Seriously, folks, start taking these ticks seriously.
Use a spray repellant on your clothing, and your hunting, hiking or other gear. DEET is an effective tick repellant if the concentration is 20% to 30%. My preferred brand, Sawyer’s, contains permethrin, which works for six weeks and up to six washings. I treat a pair of pants and a shirt and wear them while I’m out in the field photographing.
Also, get in the habit of checking yourself for ticks after returning from any outdoor activity, even yard work.
These precautions may be a pain, but that’s no excuse for not enjoying the great outdoors. It’s well worth the effort to avoid contracting tick-borne diseases.
