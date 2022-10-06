The Buffalo International Film Festival (BIFF) opens today for a five-day run through Monday, with a showcase of a wide range of interesting and unique full-length and short American and global movies.
One of the highlights of the festival is a 6 p.m. Saturday showing at the North Park Theatre of “The Lost King,” a new fictionalized interpretation of the true 2012 discovery of the remains of Britain’s King Richard III in a parking lot in Leicester, England. The adventure stars Sally Hawkins, Harold Lloyd, and Steve Coogan, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pope. The film is directed by Stephen Frears (“The Grifters”, “The Queen”).
BIFF’s presentations often feature appearances by many of the contributing filmmakers. Planned lectures, discussions, and special events regarding a variety of aspects of moviemaking are open to the public throughout the festival.
In addition to the North Park, screenings take place in various venues around Buffalo, including the Burchfield Penney Art Center and Hallwalls. There is also a virtual component with selected movies available online.
For the complete schedule with showtimes and ticketing information, including festival passes, go to buffalofilm.org
