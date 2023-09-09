This past week, the majority of children in our region went back to school to start their 2023-2024 school year. Parents and teachers work hard to ensure each child’s academic success, so it’s time to convey a friendly reminder that good vision is a key component of that success.
If your child is experiencing poor vision or any type of visual challenges, it may not be apparent (especially if the changes occurred gradually), but it is certain to affect his/her academic performance. Poor vision can affect a child in various ways, from reading a book or a whiteboard, to participating in physical education and recess activities. When children have challenges with their eyesight, daily tasks can sometimes become difficult and even overwhelming. Focusing on schoolwork is hard if you literally cannot focus or see the material you are trying to understand. If your child has a vision problem, he or she may struggle to stay on task and understand assignments. His/her grades may start to slip. Behavioral problems can also occur because it’s more difficult to pay attention and participate. Poor vision isn’t just limited to seeing clearly, it also affects hand-eye coordination, depth perception, eye tracking and more.
Since learning and vision are so strongly connected, it’s critical to be able to identify some of the early symptoms of common vision problems. One of the most common for children is Myopia (nearsightedness), which affects approximately 30% of the population. An early sign among children is difficulty seeing objects clearly at a distance, such as whiteboards, signs and presentations. Myopia is typically managed with eyeglasses or contact lenses.
Hyperopia (farsightedness) makes close-up objects appear blurry. If left uncorrected, hyperopia can have profound negative effects on reading, writing, test-taking and learning. Functional vision problems can also occur in children, such as strabismus (crossed eyes) and amblyopia (lazy eye) which can affect vision and academic performance, as well as self-esteem.
Finally, color blindness can occur when a child is unable to recognize colors properly. This can affect a child’s ability to identify colors on a map or a graph, make matches during games or other exercises, etc. Color blindness can be hereditary and is generally experienced more often in males.
Studies have shown that children who need vision correction have improved success in school after getting glasses, including greater success in test scores. Many students also improve their concentration in the classroom after receiving vision correction. Every child deserves the chance to do well in school, and every parent wants their child to have whatever they need to succeed.
How can you help? First, talk to your children about school. Ask them if they are able to concentrate, see the board or see the words on a page in a book. Continually look for signs of impairment at home. If you suspect your child is experiencing a problem with their vision, be sure to schedule an appointment for a comprehensive eye exam immediately. This is the only way to get a proper assessment, diagnosis and treatment plan for your child. Regardless of when your child’s last vision screening took place, regular comprehensive exams with an ophthalmologist are very important. Not all children’s vision issues present with symptoms.
If your child wears glasses or contacts, encourage him/her to wear them. If he or she has concerns, address them. Get the prescription checked yearly. An updated prescription or a frame adjustment may be needed. Listen to others who interact with your child. Teachers, coaches and other education leaders spend their days teaching and observing your child’s progress in school. If someone reaches out to you about your child’s vision, take it seriously.
Remember, the academic year ahead is important for your child, no matter what the grade. You can make a difference by supporting your child with timely, and comprehensive, vision check-ups.
