This week, Catholic Health System noted that more than 1,000 patients were served at its interim Lockport Emergency Department during its first month of operation. This confirms the need for emergency services at both ends of Niagara County and we are grateful CHS stepped in rapidly to continue this care for eastern Niagara. Emergency medical services are vital for every community, especially during the summer months. However, it can never be said often enough that some medical emergencies can be avoided with proper safety practices and awareness.
The most common medical emergencies during the summer months are heat stroke and heat exhaustion, dehydration, burns, swimming or drowning accidents, and bee stings or other insect-related emergencies. Many of these emergencies can be prevented, or at least the risks controlled.
Heat related emergencies occur when the body becomes dehydrated and body temperature rises. The body may react with cramps, exhaustion and even heat stroke in more extreme cases. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include moist, warm skin, headaches, weakness, fainting, nausea and vomiting, as well as anxiety and dizziness. Heat stroke can be identified by dry, hot skin, seizures, more severe headaches, irritability or aggressiveness and an altered mental status, along with rapid shallow breathing. Symptoms should be managed by removing the individual from the heat, cooling the body and providing cool drinks if the person is alert.
Heat related emergencies can be avoided by drinking plenty of cool liquids throughout the day, avoiding being outside during high temperatures, monitoring high humidity levels to avoid these conditions, using sunscreen, wearing light and loose clothing, slowing down activities and taking breaks to relax and cool off.
Dehydration contributes to many summertime emergencies and can best be avoided by drinking plenty of cool water, whether you feel thirsty or not. By the time you feel thirsty, you are beyond ready for fluid replacement! When you are dehydrated, everything suffers, including productivity and your overall health.
Regarding burns, many of the common summer burns include sunburns and injuries from campfires, fireworks and sparklers. Sunburn can easily be prevented by wearing protective clothing and sunscreen, while monitoring your time in the sun. Stay in the shade, wear sunscreen that is SPF 15 or higher and keep babies younger than 6 months out of direct sunlight.
Fireworks should be left in the hands of professionals. This includes sparklers, which burn at temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that more than one third of injuries related to fireworks, including burns to the hands, arms, head, face and eyes, occur in children 15 years of age and younger. Play it safe and leave it to the pros.
Bee stings and bug bite reactions are also common in the summer. Be proactive and monitor your surroundings. Wear bug repellent. Check yourself and your children for ticks after exposure to wooded or brushy areas. If you or a loved one is stung by a bee and you experience shortness of breath, wheezing, extreme hives or difficulty swallowing, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Last, and certainly one of the most tragic emergencies seen more often during the summer, is drowning. Never leave a small child alone, even for a minute, near water. Make sure pools are enclosed with fencing. Teach your children how to swim and learn basic water safety. Parents should always learn CPR. Wear life jackets in open water and if you don’t know how to swim. Avoid alcohol when swimming and know the risks of natural bodies of water. Use the buddy system and teach your family to do the same.
Take those extra steps you can to avoid the emergency department and keep your family healthy and safe.
