Everyone wants to enjoy the warm summer months as much as possible. Hiking, camping and taking part in outdoor activities should be at the top of our lists. While enjoying nature and wildlife, it’s also important to stay safe and watch out for any hazards, such as ticks.
Ticks are very small insects that live in the woods or in other areas with tall grass, leaves and shade. These insects can latch onto passing people, and animals, then attach themselves and begin drawing blood. Ticks are the most prevalent beginning in the spring months, and lasting through fall. Whether you frequently visit wooded areas or simply take an occasional walk through the park, you could be a target.
If a tick attaches itself to you, you may not even realize you’ve been bitten. The bites are generally painless. With that in mind, it’s important to take precautions and check yourself (and your pets). Recognize the signs of a possible tick bite, and the symptoms of a tick-borne disease, which can be serious if not treated in a timely manner.
It’s also important to take steps to prevent tick bites. If you are walking in a heavily wooded area, or areas with tall grass, wear a long-sleeve shirt, long pants, and a hat to protect your scalp. Tuck your pants into socks and tuck in shirts to prevent ticks from attaching to your skin. Wear gloves when gardening or doing lawn work. Wear insect repellent that contains DEET. Wash your clothes in hot water to kill ticks and/or tumble dry clothes on low heat for 70 minutes, or high heat for 40 minutes.
Remember to check for ticks on yourself, your children, and pets when returning from potentially infested areas. Check in skin fold areas too. If you find a tick, remove it immediately. Even a tick that is carrying a tick-borne disease may not have been attached long enough to infect you. Ticks that spread Lyme disease generally have been on your body for 36 hours or longer. Ticks that appear larger and are engorged have most likely been on your body for a while. When you do find a tick, try to remove it completely with a pair of tweezers. Sterilize the area and save the tick in a container in case it needs to be tested for diseases later.
Three of the most common infections spread by ticks are Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis. Ehrlichiosis, which comes from the lone star tick, is another disease that is less common, but can lead to even more severe complications.
Many of the infections begin with flu-like symptoms, including fever, body aches, chills, sweats, nausea, or fatigue. Generally, the symptoms don’t begin until a week or two after the bite of an infected tick. Not all ticks are infected. Note, the bite from a tick carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease often leaves a trademark bullseye rash. Lyme disease can also result in joint pain and swelling.
The more positive news is that ticks need to be attached to the body for 24 hours or so to transmit disease, and tick-borne diseases can be treated with antimicrobial therapy. The sooner treatment begins, the better the results. If you know that you’ve been bitten by a tick and you start having symptoms, see your physician as soon as possible.
If you find a tick on your body and don’t know how long it was attached, call your doctor. He or she may choose to prescribe a prophylactic antibiotic such as doxycycline, as a precaution, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. Antibiotic therapy effectively treats most tick-borne diseases with no long-term side effects. If you have any concerns, it’s always important to discuss them with your physician.
In conclusion, don’t be afraid to enjoy nature this summer with your family and your pets. Just play it safe and be mindful.
