Migraines are headaches that can cause severe pain, with a throbbing or pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. Sometimes migraines are accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and an extreme sensitivity to light and/or sound. These headaches can last for hours, or sometimes even days. For many, the pain can be so debilitating that it interferes with work and activities of daily living.
The American Migraine Foundation estimates that at least 39 million Americans live with migraine headaches, but this estimate is likely to be higher, since many people do not get an accurate diagnosis or treatment for the problem. Fortunately, treatment is available and can be helpful to many who suffer from migraines. Medications are available and some can help prevent migraines from occurring, or at least make them less painful.
The first step is seeking the right medical care. Everyone gets headaches from time to time, so how do you determine when it may be time to see a specialist, such as a neurologist, for your headaches?
If your headaches, and accompanying symptoms, are so severe they are disrupting your life, consider making an appointment with a neurologist.
Also consider seeking care if: your headache lasts for more than a day or two; your headaches come on suddenly; the pain in your head gets worse with strain/exertion; your headaches start early in the morning; you experience changes in vision; or you’ve had a seizure along with your headaches.
If you seek care from a neurologist, he/she will likely perform a complete physical, take a medical history, and do various tests, depending on your symptoms. These tests may include a CT scan, MRI, EEG, and an eye exam (to check for signs of a concussion or neurological damage that could be causing your headaches), an X-ray of your sinuses, as well as lab tests to assess current status or rule out other conditions. Sometimes a spinal tap could be ordered to check for an infection or tumor, or another disorder. Neurologists have the tools and tests available to diagnose and treat the root cause of migraines.
Once migraines are diagnosed, and a general cause has been identified, treatment options are considered. For many, medications can provide great relief. Sometimes lifestyle modifications are recommended. Adjusting sleep, getting more exercise, dietary changes and reducing stress are frequently advised.
Most recently, some patients have achieved results with Botox. In 2010, the Food and Drug Administration approved Onabotulinum toxin A, or Botox, as a treatment for chronic migraines. Although the injections do not provide a cure, many who receive Botox for headaches have found relief. It is mainly prescribed for individuals who have migraines more than 15 days per month. For some, that is all they need to keep their headaches under control, while others require additional medication or other types of treatment. Research is ongoing.
• • •
It’s important to understand that there are times when a severe headache could indicate a medical emergency.
If you have any of the following symptoms along with a headache, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately. These symptoms may be a sign of a stroke or other life-threatening problem:
— Confusion;
— Numbness or weakness in the face or extremities, particularly on one side;
— Inability to stand even if holding onto a stationary object;
— Difficulty speaking or understanding others who are speaking;
— Slurred speech or a hoarse voice;
— Tremors or clumsiness;
— Vision problems, like difficulty seeing or double vision;
— Unequal pupil size;
— A drooping eyelid on one side;
— Sudden or severe vomiting without known cause;
— Excruciating headache, unlike any other you have experienced.
In conclusion, if you are suffering from headaches that are interfering with your quality of life, take steps to reduce this suffering. Take steps to seek help from your physician and seek out an accurate diagnosis and treatment options.
