June 12-18 has been designated as National Men’s Health Week. With summer upon us, and thoughts of vacations, sports, and numerous other warm-weather activities, it may be more challenging to focus on staying healthy. In addition to enjoying the summer, we also have to mow lawns, garden, and work on various projects around the house that can’t be completed during the colder weather. Staying healthy may not be at the top of men’s priority lists during the month of June, but it’s actually a perfect time to stop and reflect on this topic.
The first thing you can do during Men’s Health Week is schedule your annual checkup. This doesn’t mean you have to go to the appointment during the month of June, just call to make the appointment and get it on the calendar. Particularly if you delayed some of your routine check-ups and screenings due to COVID-19, this is an opportunity to get back on track with your health and preventive care. Have your blood pressure and cholesterol tested, as well as screenings for diabetes, heart disease, colon cancer, and a blood test for prostate cancer.
Second, the warmer weather and opportunity to be outside in the sun is the time to give yourself a friendly reminder about staying hydrated and using sunscreen. Water is essential for good health, so drink plenty of it. Dehydration can lead to headaches, dizziness and, eventually, heat stroke. It’s also important to wear sunscreen. Skin cancer is the most common cancer among men. Current studies indicate that more than 8,000 men die each year from melanoma. Apply sunscreen regularly (every two hours) and to all areas of exposed skin. Be sure to reach those often forgotten places such as the ears, tops of your feet, your hairline and the back of your neck. Also, don’t forget to wear UV protective clothing, such as a hat.
Third, be creative about exercise. You don’t necessarily have to go to the gym to get a good workout. If you go to the beach, don’t spend the entire day lying in the sand. Get up and take a nice brisk walk down the beach or go for a swim. Bike riding, playing golf while walking the course, and numerous other outdoor activities are great choices for exercise during summer months that may not be options during the cooler months.
Last, eating healthy is a challenge throughout the year. Fortunately, the summer months bring many more opportunities to consume fresh fruits and vegetables. If you have a vegetable garden, you are in great shape already. If not, support a local farmer and visit their fruit and vegetable stands frequently. Community markets are also available across the region each week. Enjoy all they have to offer. Better yet, try something new! Summer is an excellent time to back off from friend foods, take out and other unhealthy choices.
In conclusion, next weekend we also celebrate Father’s Day. If you are a Dad or a Grandfather, do your best to stay healthy for your children and grandchildren. If your own father is living, the best way to show your love for him is to encourage him to stay healthy.
