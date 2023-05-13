This past week, hospitals and medical centers across the country celebrated National Nurses Week and Hospital Week. It has been a time for us to celebrate the dedication and commitment that all health care professionals demonstrate throughout the year saving lives, healing wounds and providing treatment for numerous patients who are placed in our care. If living through a pandemic these past few years has taught us anything, it has reinforced that nurses are not only key to our survival, but vital to our quality of life.
It’s an understatement to say that the nursing profession has evolved throughout history. This profession has made considerable advancement just in the past decade. Nurses today have many more options from which to specialize in careers, as well as numerous opportunities to help serve patients and their communities. It all begins with commitment and fortitude. Today, nurses can generally receive their registered nurses (RN) license with two years of study. Many are now choosing to obtain a four-year baccalaureate degree (BSN), which often provides more opportunity for career growth. For those who choose to advance into a management or other leadership role, a master’s degree (MSN) may be required.
The nursing profession has also expanded to allow nurses the opportunity to gain additional education and clinical training in specialty areas. For example, nurse practitioners (NP) may provide both primary and specialty services, helping patients manage chronic conditions, as well serving in more unique areas, such as mental health, geriatrics, pediatrics, oncology and more. NPs are frequently employed on the front lines of health care, often in critical roles within their areas of specialty.
The country is also experiencing a growth in the specialty of Nurse-Midwives (CNM). It is not uncommon for CNMs to provide prenatal care, assist with deliveries and provide women’s health care and family planning services to women of all ages.
Finally, it’s important to note that as we experience an increase in ambulatory surgery, there is a growing need for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) to provide anesthesia and pain management services for patients in surgical procedures. CRNAs are employed in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dental offices and other medical facilities. CRNAs must obtain a doctorate degree and undergo extensive clinical training and licensure to practice in this specialty.
We are grateful for each nurse’s proficiency and commitment to patient care. No matter what level of expertise a nurse chooses, the opportunities are endless, as well as the rewards. It’s not an easy profession, however. In fact, it’s one of the most arduous. The hours are long, schedules difficult and the needs are never-ending.
We have seen the demand for nurses rise to an even greater extent over the past several years. Their role is critical, now and in the future. Nurses can make a difference between life and death — carefully making observations regarding symptoms that may lead to something more critical. A nurse is always someone who can often make a difference for patients medically, emotionally and spiritually, especially one who is afraid and facing uncertainty.
The next time you see a nurse, or anyone in the health care profession, please thank him or her. Remember the challenges they face every day of the year and let them know you are grateful.
