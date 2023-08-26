August 31 has been designated as International Overdose Awareness Day. It is a day each year when individuals are asked to remember those who have lost their lives due to an overdose, as well as acknowledge the despair of those who have been left behind as family, friends and loved ones. It is also an excellent time to renew our commitment to end overdoses, related harms and addiction in general. The rates of drug overdose and addiction to drugs and alcohol continue to escalate across the country. An Overdose Awareness Event has been scheduled to take place in Lockport’s Veterans Memorial Park on East Avenue on this date at 5 p.m. Check your community listings and local media for additional events across Western New York.
It’s important to note that substance use addiction can happen to anyone. The good news is that more programs and resources to fight addictions are becoming available. Recovery is possible. Inpatient programs, such as the one at Mount St. Mary’s Clearview Treatment Services, provide comprehensive approaches to managing addiction through a team approach with medical professionals, mental health providers, certified addiction counselors, and others who work together to address individual patient needs.
The important thing for anyone suffering from an addiction to remember is that help is available and no one has to deal with the problems alone. A good support system is critical for long-term recovery. Each situation is complex with varying circumstances. Those battling addiction should feel safe and supported. Counseling sessions, whether they are private or in a group setting, should focus on medical and social needs, relapse prevention, spirituality, grief and losses that have occurred, self-help resources, and behavioral therapy. Outpatient treatment and other sources of support are also recommended following inpatient care.
In summary, a rehabilitation program helps those with addiction to first wean themselves off a substance physically, then determine the behavioral and situational factors that contribute to addiction, and then learn ways to manage these triggers.
An effective substance abuse rehabilitation program depends on several factors. One misconception is that if you relapse, the treatment was not effective. It is much more accurate to look at recovery through a long-term perspective, with some setbacks and/or challenges anticipated along the way.
Fortunately, research notes that the longer people remain in substance abuse treatment programs to get help, the more successful their outcome. They have more time to increase psychological functioning, repair relationships and improve their professional outlook. They can develop a better understanding of the mental health issues that drive drug and alcohol abuse and learn more about the steps necessary to treat those issues. It’s important to realize that rehabilitation assists with managing addiction, not curing it.
As Overdose Awareness Day approaches, please remember those who have been lost to addiction, along with those who were a part of their lives. If you, or someone you know, needs help, encourage them to get assistance. It will be their first step in regaining some control in their life.
