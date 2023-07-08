Sunny days are a high point in the Western New York region and we want to take advantage of them as much as possible, particularly when the temperatures are warmer. While primary care physicians and dermatologists frequently advise patients to protect their skin from the cancer-causing ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun, ophthalmologists also warn patients about protecting their eyes.
UV rays from the sun can cause damage to the eyes. UV light is actually a form of electromagnetic radiation and it is invisible to the human eye because of its very short wavelength. Ultraviolet light more easily penetrates eye tissues than visible light, potentially increasing the risk of eye problems.
Several eye problems have been linked to UV exposure, including pinguecula, pterygium, cataracts, cancers of the eyelid and macular degeneration.
A pinguecula is a yellowish, raised growth that occurs on the conjunctiva. It is often found on the side of the eye, near the nose. The pinguecula may contain deposits of protein, fat, or calcium. Pterygiums are growths of fleshy tissue with blood vessels. They can remain small or grow large enough to cover part of the cornea and impair the vision. Both of these disorders can remain mild or become more severe, causing pain, swelling and irritation. Excessive UV exposure has been linked to both of these problems.
Cataracts are another issue with links to UV exposure. Cataracts are cloudy areas in the eye’s lens that progress with time and age. Prolonged exposure to UV rays alters lens proteins, leading to cataract formation and deteriorating eyesight. As cataracts progress, they make vision blurry, hazy, and less colorful.
Cancers of the eyelid, including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, are also linked to UV exposure. Most eyelid cancers are basal cell skin cancers occurring in the lower eyelid. They can also occur in the inner corner of the eye, the upper lids, and the outer corner of the eye. Basal cell carcinoma is usually diagnosed in adults and rarely occurs in children. Fortunately, it rarely spreads to other parts of the body. Squamous cell skin cancer makes up 5% of all eyelid cancer, and melanoma makes up less than 1% of all eyelid cancer. Both basal and squamous cell skin cancers are usually curable, when diagnosed and treated early.
Finally, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) has also been linked to UV exposure. AMD blurs the central vision due to a breakdown of the macula, the part of the eye that controls sharp, straight-ahead vision. The macula is part of the light-sensitive retina in the back of the eye.
All of these ailments can be prevented or controlled by wearing eye protection. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends the following:
— Select sunglasses that block UV rays. Don’t get caught up in the style, color or price of the sunglasses. Choose those that block 100% of UV-A and UV-B rays. Wrap-around styles are best to protect the sun from entering at the sides by your temples.
— Sunglasses should be worn whenever you are outside, particularly in the early afternoon and at higher altitudes, where UV light is more intense.
— In addition to your sunglasses, wear a broad-brimmed hat to protect your eyes.
— Don’t rely on contact lenses as protection from UV rays.
— Know that you are at risk of UV exposure even on cloudy days. Sun damage can occur any time, even in the winter.
— Don’t ever look directly at the sun. Looking directly at the sun at any time, including during an eclipse, can lead to solar retinopathy, which is damage to the eye’s retina from solar radiation.
— Remember to protect your children. Everyone’s eyes are at risk, no matter what age. Children should be encouraged to wear hats and sunglasses. Try to keep them out of direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the UV rays are the strongest.
In addition to these health and safety tips, always schedule regular eye exams for yourself and your family. Early detection and treatment of any eye conditions and diseases will help sustain the best vision possible at every stage of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.