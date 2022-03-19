The stages of Alzheimer's disease

Currently, nearly 400,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1 million family and friends are providing care. Caregivers often face special challenges. Whether you provide daily caregiving, participate in decision making, or simply care about a person with the disease, resources are available.
As dementia progresses, your role as caregiver changes. Alzheimer’s disease typically progresses slowly in three general stages: early, middle and late (sometimes referred to as mild, moderate and severe in a medical context). Since Alzheimer’s affects people in different ways, each person may experience symptoms — or progress through the stages — differently. The symptoms worsen over time, although the rate at which the disease progresses varies.
On average, a person with Alzheimer's lives four to eight years after diagnosis, but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors. Changes in the brain related to Alzheimer's begin years before any signs of the disease. It may be difficult to place a person with Alzheimer's in a specific stage as stages may overlap.
• • •
In the early (mild) stage of Alzheimer's, most people function independently. He or she may still drive, take part in social activities, volunteer and even work. Despite this, the person may feel as if they're having memory lapses, such as forgetting familiar words or the location of everyday objects. Symptoms may not be widely apparent, but family and close friends may take notice and a doctor would be able to identify symptoms using certain diagnostic tools.
In the early stage, common difficulties include: coming up with the right word or name; remembering names when introduced to new people; difficulty performing tasks in social or work settings; forgetting material that was just read; losing or misplacing a valuable object; and experiencing increased trouble with planning or organizing.
At this stage, it’s possible for people with dementia to live well by taking control of their health and wellness, and focusing their energy on aspects of their life that are most meaningful to them. In addition, this is the ideal time to put legal, financial and end-of-life plans in place because the person with dementia will be able to participate in decision-making.
Your role as care partner is an important one: to provide support and companionship, and help plan for the future. One of the greatest challenges care partners face is not knowing how much assistance to give or when to give it, because the person they're caring for is primarily independent when it comes to dressing, bathing and walking, and may still drive, volunteer or work. The most difficult tasks may involve managing a daily schedule or household budget. Your support with everyday tasks can help the person with dementia develop new coping strategies that help to maximize their independence.
• • •
Middle-stage (moderate) Alzheimer's is typically the longest stage and can last for many years. As the disease progresses, the person with Alzheimer's will require a greater level of care. Dementia symptoms are more pronounced. The person may confuse words, get frustrated or angry, and act in unexpected ways, such as refusing to bathe. Damage to nerve cells in the brain can also make it difficult for the person to express thoughts and perform routine tasks without assistance.
Symptoms, which vary from person to person, may include: being forgetful of events or personal history; feeling moody or withdrawn, especially in socially or mentally challenging situations; being unable to recall information about themselves such as their address and telephone number, or the high school or college they attended; experiencing confusion about where they are or what day it is; requiring help choosing proper clothing for the season or the occasion; having trouble controlling their bladder and bowels; experiencing changes in sleep patterns, such as sleeping during the day and becoming restless at night; showing an increased tendency to wander and become lost; and demonstrating personality and behavioral changes, including suspiciousness and delusions or compulsive, repetitive behavior such as hand-wringing or tissue shredding.
In the middle stage, the person living with Alzheimer’s can still participate in daily activities with assistance. It’s important to find out what the person can still do or find ways to simplify tasks. As the need for more intensive care increases, caregivers may want to consider respite care or an adult day center so they can have a temporary break from caregiving while the person with Alzheimer’s continues to receive care in a safe environment.
• • •
In the late (severe) stage of the disease, dementia symptoms are severe. Individuals lose the ability to respond to their environment, to carry on a conversation and, eventually, to control movement. They may still say words or phrases, but communicating pain becomes difficult. As memory and cognitive skills continue to worsen, significant personality changes may take place and the individual needs extensive care.
At this stage, individuals may require around-the-clock assistance with daily personal care; lose awareness of recent experiences as well as of their surroundings; experience changes in physical abilities, including walking, sitting and, eventually, swallowing; have difficulty communicating; and become vulnerable to infections, especially pneumonia.
The person with Alzheimer’s may not be able to initiate engagement as much, but he or she can still benefit from interaction in ways that are appropriate, like listening to relaxing music or receiving reassurance through gentle touch. Caregivers may want to use support services, such as hospice care, which focus on providing comfort and dignity at the end of life.
• • •
The role of care partner is not limited to spouses, significant others or close family members. Care partners may include "families of choice" such as friends, neighbors or long-distance relatives. If you are providing support as a secondary or remote care partner, it may be difficult to determine the exact level of assistance needed without direct observation. Whenever possible, try to connect with others in the support network to share insights or make plans to meet the person with dementia in their own environment.
A “Dementia Caregiver Resource Fair” is being planned for April 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Lockport Family YMCA. Caregivers are encouraged to stop by to learn about free community resources available to you and your loved ones living with memory loss in Niagara and Orleans counties. The fair is come-and-go. Free caregiver baskets will be available for the first 20 attendees. Light refreshments will be provided.
This resource fair is supported in part by a grant from the state Department of Health and partners including Alzheimer’s Association, The Dale Association and the state Office for the Aging. Registration is not required. More information is available by calling Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
